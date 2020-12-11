Report: Nicole Kidman 'Betrayed' By Hugh Grant

A Bit Of A Stretch

Bridget Jones’s Diary is one of Hugh Grant’s most famous and fondly remembered films. He and Zellweger are forever linked by the film, so it’s no wonder that he had good things to say about her. Praising one person in no way mitigates how one feels about another person. This tabloid puts Kidman into the sexist role of the jealous woman who can’t hear her co-star deliver praise about anyone else.