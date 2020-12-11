Report: Nicole Kidman 'Betrayed' By Hugh Grant

Love Actually star Hugh Grant is currently starring in the HBO series The Undoing with Nicole Kidman. One tabloid says the two are feuding over Renee Zellweger, with Kidman feeling slighted that Grant would publically compliment his Bridget Jones's Diary co-star. Gossip Cop investigates this strange rivalry.
According to New Idea, Kidman was blindsided recently after Grant said he’s still in touch with his Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason co-star Zellweger. Grant said, “I love Renee, she’s one of the few actresses I haven’t fallen out with.” He went on to call her “a properly good egg and a genius.”
Kidman was furious, as “it seems [Grant] may not feel the same way about" her. She felt it was “a slap in the face, especially after she’s spent the past few weeks praising him every chance she gets.” A source says “Hugh really upset Nicole with his insensitive comment.”
Bridget Jones’s Diary is one of Hugh Grant’s most famous and fondly remembered films. He and Zellweger are forever linked by the film, so it’s no wonder that he had good things to say about her. Praising one person in no way mitigates how one feels about another person. This tabloid puts Kidman into the sexist role of the jealous woman who can’t hear her co-star deliver praise about anyone else.
Grant and Kidman have been friends for over 25 years. They’re doing press together and are in high spirits, with the Paddington 2 star calling Kidman “a gossip, which I love. I can get stuff out of her." It’s also worth noting that Kidman and Zellweger co-starred in Cold Mountain, so there’s no reason to believe there would be any hatred there either.
This tabloid already tried to insert conflict between Kidman and Grant. It claimed Keith Urban was warning Kidman not to get too close to Grant. New Idea constantly puts Urban in the role of a jealous husband, as it ran this identical story about her Big Little Lies co-star Alexander Skarsgard.
In another story about Kidman being the jealous one, Gossip Cop recently busted the story about Kidman and Urban fighting over his collaboration with LeAnn Rimes. We have no idea why this tabloid targets Kidman and Urban so incessantly, for they’ve been married for years and are perfectly happy. Kidman and Grant have been friends for years and that isn’t changing because of Zellweger. This story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
