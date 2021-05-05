Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Report: Nicole Kidman And Javier Bardem ‘Getting Steamy’ On The Set Of New ‘I Love Lucy’ Movie

M
Matthew Radulski
11:00 am, May 5, 2021
Nicole Kidman smiling in a blue dress
(Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem just began filming Being The Ricardos, a biopic about Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. One report says Kidman and Bardem are getting very cozy on set, worrying Keith Urban and Penelope Cruz. Gossip Cop investigates.

Nicole Kidman’s ‘Electric Chemistry’ With Javier Bardem

According to New Idea, Bardem and Kidman have serious chemistry on the set of Being the Ricardos. A source says that “things are steaming up on the LA set.” This brings to light a long-dormant love triangle, as Cruz is none too happy to see her husband get along so well with Kidman.

Penelope Cruz dated Tom Cruise shortly after he and Kidman broke up, so there are decades of bad blood at play here. An insider says that Kidman “doesn’t hold a grudge, but she certainly hasn’t forgotten the pain she felt when Tom stepped out with Penelope, and she doesn’t feel that she owes her anything.” Urban will also be upset when he learns about the on-set coziness, for sources say he “struggles” when Kidman is intimate on film.

Both Couples Are fine

It sure sounds like Nicole Kidman holds a grudge, doesn’t it? This is a bizarre story that implies that Kidman would be willing to ruin two healthy marriages all to get revenge on Cruz for dating her ex-husband. Bardem and Cruz, who celebrated their tenth-anniversary last year are a pretty private couple. Urban and Kidman are not, and a cursory glance at either’s Instagram will show that the two are just as happy as ever.

They’re All Professionals

As this tabloid inadvertently admits, the on-set coziness between Kidman and Bardem is all in character. They’re playing husband and wife after all, so naturally, there will be some intimate scenes. Everyone’s a professional here, so there’s no funny business or anything going on.

Nicole Kidman and Penelope Cruz starred together in Nine, so it’s safe to say there’s no bad blood there. It feels like the folks at New Idea remembered that Kidman and Cruz have both dated Cruise and molded a story around it. It’s all a bit of a stretch.

Other Bogus Stories

This article casts Keith Urban as the jealous husband who can’t stand to see his wife do what she does for a living. This characterization is common from this tabloid. Urban supposably fears that Chris and Liam Hemsworth, as well as Lenny Kravitz, might seduce his wife.

The tabloid would have you think Nicole Kidman is just as “jealous” as her husband is supposed to be. She’s apparently desperately trying to keep Urban away from both LeAnn Rimes and Rita Ora. In reality, Kidman and Urban are still very much in love and aren’t constantly fighting over each other’s interactions with other stars.

