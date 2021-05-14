Report: Natalie Portman Pregnant With Baby #3?

Is Natalie Portman pregnant with her third child? That was one tabloid’s story ten months ago. Gossip Cop is checking back in on the rumor.

Natalie Portman Sporting ‘Noticeable Bump’?

About ten months ago, Woman’s Day NZ reported that Portman was adding another member to her family. According to the report, Portman is “getting in lots of family time — in fact, it appears she’s adding to her brood!” The piece is accompanied by a photo of Portman and her family out on a stroll. In the photo, Portman is wearing a loose-fitting dress, leading the tabloid to speculate what’s hiding underneath.

The publication found more proof for the actress’ pregnancy in a New Year’s post of Portman. According to the report, Portman “hinted at her desire for more children” on Instagram. On the cusp of 2020, Portman wrote, “I’m so grateful for this most beautiful decade yet. I married my partner in crime and gave birth to two miraculous children.” The rest of the caption read, “Hoping the next decade only brings further adventure, beauty and fulfillment.”

Natalie Portman ‘Adding To Her Brood’?

So, was Portman “hoping” 2020 would bring her another baby? That doesn’t appear to be the case. The tabloid failed to provide any evidence for Portman’s alleged pregnancy beyond speculation. The photo provided proved absolutely nothing. It’s entirely possible that Portman simply wanted to be comfortable on her family outing and opted for more roomy clothing.

Additionally, the tabloid’s speculation about Portman’s Instagram post was a stretch. The tabloid skipped over where Portman revelled in her career and social successes to make it seem like her sentiment was entirely family-focused. When Portman wished for “further adventure, beauty and fulfillment,” the actress could have been referring to loads of things. It’s absolutely nonsensical to immediately jump to the conclusion that Portman was planning to have more kids.

Finally, if Portman was so clearly pregnant ten months ago, where is her baby? It’s apparent now that there was no truth to the rumor. Months later, Portman remains a mother of two.

The Tabloids On Portman

Besides, it’s clear the tabloids don’t have a clue what’s going on in Portman’s very private life. Years ago, OK! claimed that Portman and her husband were “living separate lives.” Clearly, that isn’t the case since all this time later the couple is still happily married. And, more recently, the National Enquirer made the ridiculous claim that Natalie Portman and Julia Roberts were feuding over competing lipstick brands. Obviously, there was no truth to that rumor either. It’s clear that these magazines don’t know anything about Portman’s personal life.

