Report: More Details About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Interview With Oprah Winfrey Leaked

Has Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s highly anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey leaked? One tabloid claims to have the details, but Gossip Cop isn’t so sure. Here’s what we found.

‘Oprah Interview Leaked!’

According to New Idea, “details from Meghan and Harry’s no-holds-barred, pre-taped interview Oprah Winfrey have already started to leak.” A source says “they’re not exactly going to rage and moan about” the royal family, “but there will be a lot of clever comments leaving you in no doubt how they feel.” An insider “believes they even spoke about Prince Andrew’s alleged involvement in the Jeffrey Epstein sex scandal.”

“Meghan hates Andrew,” a source says, “and how the palace seems to be protecting him.” Prince Harry is also disgusted “at the double standard. The comments about prince Andrew, who “still has his patronages” while the Sussexes do not, may not “make the final cut.”

There Have Been No Leaks

There is no truth to this story. The Sussex interview is being treated like Fort Knox by CBS, which has decades of experience in keeping material confidential before it airs. You can tell this tabloid doesn’t know what it’s talking about because the so-called source says “I don’t know if” the Prince Andrew comments “will make the final cut.”

That single line seemingly absolves this tabloid in case its guesses don’t actually make it to air. If this tabloid actually had access to the leaked interview, then where are the direct quotes from Markle and Prince Harry? Why would the story be so vague? This is the same tabloid that once promised an exclusive Kate Middleton interview only to deliver an interview about Middleton, so it’s not exactly trustworthy. None of this adds up, so Gossip Cop is busting this story.

Other Bogus Claims

New Idea has repeatedly demonstrated that it should not be trusted with stories about the Sussexes. It claimed as recently as January that Winfrey was distancing herself from the Sussexes, and that looks really dumb now that this interview is just days away from coming out. It’s also claimed not once, not twice, but at least three times in the last six months that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were breaking up.

Nope, they’re still very much together. Equating Prince Andrew’s alleged crimes to the Sussexes royal step-back is pretty trashy in and of itself, but Gossip Cop shouldn’t have expected anything more from this tabloid. The Winfrey interview is set to debut on March 7, and any reports until then can only be speculative.

