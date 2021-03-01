Report: Miranda Lambert’s Marriage In ‘Crisis’

Is Miranda Lambert’s marriage to husband Brendan McLoughlin “in crisis?” One tabloid claimed the country music singer and her retired NYC cop husband were at odds over where they lived and their differing lifestyles, which was putting their marriage in jeopardy. Gossip Cop examined the rumor and can provide our own insight into the matter.

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Sick Of Living In The “Boondocks?”

“Miranda & Brendan: Marriage In Crisis?” reads the headline over an article out of a recent edition of Star. The tabloid claims Brendan McLoughlin, formerly of Staten Island, has had a rough time adjusting to “living in the boondocks” with his wife of two years Miranda Lambert. After the couple’s hush-hush 2019 wedding, Lambert and McLoughlin settled in Lambert’s $3.4 million Tennessee estate. According to a “friend,” however, McLoughlin was feeling “homesick.” “It’s far from the idyllic scenario Brendan imagined,” the tattler said. “He’s not adapting well at all.”

The “city slicker” wasn’t just dealing with the culture shock that comes from moving from the big city to the country, the source continued. Both he and Lambert were apparently discovering that they didn’t have much in common. “All Miranda wants to do is hunt and fish,” the “pal” explained, adding “Brendan’s not a hunting type of guy and refuses to go.”

To make matters worse, “jobless” McLoughlin often found himself bored and was sick of caring for the couple’s 400-acre property along with the rescue animals Lambert had brought home. “He complains there’s nothing to do besides grow vegetables and clean up after their animals,” insisted the friend. The source went on to add that McLoughlin had begged Lambert to move back to New York, but she refused. Lambert “is adamant about staying put,” the source continued, though she did eventually agree to a compromise.

Lambert Causing ‘Major Tension’ In Marriage?

The couple have been traipsing around in their 2020 Airstream in recent months, but that won’t stop “the inevitable,” the source warned. “Their marriage won’t stand the test of time unless they compromise.” In conclusion, the friend laid the blame squarely on Lambert’s shoulders, remarking, “Miranda acts like his feelings don’t matter, and it’s causing major tension.”

Gossip Cop’s Take

First of all, Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin don’t live in the “boondocks,” they live an hour’s drive outside of Nashville. That’s not the remote locale the tabloid made it out to be. And rather than “complain” about the couple’s animals, McLoughlin has professed a love of all the creatures he and his wife care for. Lambert even cooed over McLoughlin’s love of cows on an Instagram post she made in honor of his birthday last year. The two appear to be more than happy together, despite this tabloid’s dire predictions that all is not well in paradise.

Star has also made past claims about the couple that have proven to be false, which added to Gossip Cop’s suspicions about this latest report. In 2019, the tabloid ran a cover claiming the then-newlyweds were getting divorced after only 122 days of marriage. Since the two are still happily married, it’s obvious that our initial judgment on the story was correct. A year before that, the outlet predicted that Lambert would start her own reality show, a claim which her rep denied to us. It’s safe to say that this tabloid shouldn’t be anyone’s source for accurate news about Lambert’s life or marriage.