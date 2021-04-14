Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Report: Miranda Lambert Wants To Get Her Husband Into Acting

A
Ariel Gordon
3:00 pm, April 14, 2021
Miranda Lambert in a pink dress with her husband
(Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMA)

Does Miranda Lambert plan to take Hollywood by storm with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop has looked into the rumors and can set the record straight.

Miranda Lambert Moving On From Blake Shelton

According to a recent edition of the National Enquirer, Miranda Lambert has moved on from her ex-husband, Blake Shelton. The publication claims that Lambert has made peace with her ex, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t envious of his career. The article describes how Lambert has been jealous of Shelton’s recent success with his fiancee, Gwen Stefani. The couple has been collaborating on music, and the magazine claims that their success is turning Lambert green. According to the tabloid’s insider, “It makes Miranda jealous to see Blake making hay on the charts with Gwen!”

But the tabloid insists that Lambert has a plan. The article claims that Lambert wants her husband, retired NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin, to start acting. According to the insider, “Miranda recognizes the musical chemistry Blake and Gwen share, and she believes she and Brendan can match that success on-screen.”

The insider finishes by illustrating how hard it has been for Lambert to make peace with Shelton. According to the source, “Miranda carried a lot of animosity toward Blake and Gwen — especially since she suspected they started something before she and Blake split up.” Suspicion of infidelity aside, the source goes on to explain that Lambert is “very happy with Brendan. So maybe all that pain she and Blake went through in ending their marriage was for the best.”

So, is it true that Lambert and her husband want to be the next power couple and surpass Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s success? From what we know, it seems highly unlikely.

Brendan McLoughlin’s Future Career

Despite the report, there is absolutely no evidence to suggest that Lambert is getting her husband acting lessons. This article simply plays into the old tabloid narrative about Lambert. Ever since her divorce from Shelton, the tabloids have portrayed Lambert as a bitter and jealous ex-wife, constantly competing with Shelton and Stefani rather than living her own life. Despite the popular characterization, it simply isn’t reality.

Additionally, the insider claims that she is finally, just now, getting over Shelton, but that’s a pretty ridiculous claim. It’s nonsensical to assume that in Lambert’s two years of marriage to a new man, she hasn’t gotten over Shelton until now. Furthermore, the article contradicts this claim. It doesn’t really seem like Lambert is over Blake Shelton if she’s throwing her husband into efforts to compete with her ex and Stefani. No part of this article makes sense.

Miranda Lambert has been plenty successful in recent years as well. Lambert’s song “Bluebird” received numerous accolades and was even nominated for two Grammys. Furthermore, Lambert is set to open the 2021 ACM Awards with Elle King. It’s doubtful in her busy schedule that Lambert is focusing any efforts to have her husband break into acting. Furthermore, McLoughlin is a retired police officer, and the idea that he’s looking to change career paths so drastically is absurd.

The Tabloid On Miranda Lambert

It’s hard to trust the National Enquirer to report accurately on Miranda Lambert. This is the same tabloid that once claimed Lambert was having a baby purely to upset Blake Shelton. Of course, Gossip Cop proved the claim was as ridiculous as it sounded, and Lambert was never even pregnant. That being said, the tabloid still came out with the story that Lambert was threatening her and Shelton’s friends to convince them not to attend his wedding to Gwen Stefani. Of course, that claim was easily disproved as well.

