Report: Miranda Lambert Thinks Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Marriage Will Be 'Total Disaster'

Was Miranda Lambert “convinced” Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s marriage would be a “total disaster?” One tabloid claimed the country songstress even found it hilarious that the two were allegedly trying to have a baby despite the couple’s fiery “clashes.” Gossip Cop looked into the report and can add some much-needed analysis.
The National Enquirer reported that Miranda Lambert was “scoffing” over ex-husband Blake Shelton’s newly announced engagement to his The Voice co-coach Gwen Stefani. The tabloid insisted Lambert thought Shelton’s latest venture into matrimony “has failure written all over it!” In fact, a tipster snitched, “Miranda thinks it’s a joke Blake’s even engaged!”
She says Blake’s simply bad to the bone and this marriage will wind up being a total disaster!
“After the hell Blake put her through,” the snitch continued, “Miranda can’t imagine his life with Gwen will be any different.” Lambert and Shelton’s marriage famously ended in 2015, the same year that Stefani and Shelton first fell in love. But there’s been fractures in the pair’s relationship, the insider explained.
Although sources said Shelton and Stefani had set the date for some time “early 2021,” pals of theirs were “surprised” by the news, especially since “months of tension” had “threatened to tear them apart.” The tabloid then referenced its own report that claimed the two were struggling to adapt in their new LA home after having spent the last few months living at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Now that they were engaged, Shelton and Stefani were allegedly “clashing” over where they’d tie the knot.
“Blake would like to get hitched on the ranch, but Gwen wants a star-studded ceremony in Beverly Hills,” the source proclaimed. Lambert had supposedly heard about the fights through friends, who’d also told her about Stefani’s “desire to have a baby with Blake,” which “amused” Lambert. “He may be a great pal to her boys, but being a dad is a whole new responsibility. Blake won’t be able to handle it.”
Friends have also told Miranda how Blake’s missing Oklahoma and being able to do what he wants.
“He can’t even belch without Gwen giving him a dirty look,” added the source, “and she’s already nagged him about his beer-guzzling.” The insider also dished that Lambert would also go on tirades about Stefani’s looks.
Miranda continues to rip Gwen for being built on a foundation of Botox and fillers, knowing Blake likes a natural woman whose beauty comes from working out, not cosmetic enhancements.
“Miranda believes Blake will want to return to the partying ways he enjoyed before meeting Gwen,” the insider concluded. “She thinks he’ll inevitably find the grass is greener elsewhere and leave Gwen – just like he did with her!” Gossip Cop already addressed and debunked, the rumors that Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were having “constant” fights after moving into their LA home a few weeks ago, proving the two were as happy together as they’d ever been.
Miranda Lambert, too, has moved on with her life and lives with her new husband, former cop Brendan McLoughlin. It seems equally unlikely that Lambert spends her days smack-talking her ex’s new squeeze or that she’d do so in front of someone who’d snitch to an outlet as sleazy as the Enquirer.
Ironically, Gossip Cop has debunked another tall tale out of this tabloid that claimed Lambert “blasted” Stefani’s looks in the past. This outlet also pushed unsubstantiated rumors that Lambert was pregnant after claiming she looked “heftier” at an awards show. It seems that all this tabloid knows how to do is tell lies and be offensive.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
