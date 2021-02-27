Report: Miranda Lambert ‘Desperate’ For Alone Time From Husband

Is Miranda Lambert desperate to be away from her husband, Brendan McLoughlin? A tabloid claims the singer is itching for time away from her spouse. Gossip Cop investigates the report. Here’s what we know.

Miranda Lambert’s Sweet Escape

“Miranda Flying Coop & Leaving Hubby Behind!” reads the headline for the report from the Globe. The tabloid writes that “feisty” Lambert can’t get back to Texas fast enough for a trio of back-to-back concerts and she’s telling McLoughlin to stay home. A source tattles to the magazine that that singer’s gig at Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth came at the right time and references the country star’s Instagram post where she shared the exciting news.

Miranda To Her Hubby: Stay Home!

The insider reveals that Lambert is “saying this is work” and “there’s no need” for McLoughlin to come along — “but that’s not the whole truth and he knows it.” The source adds, “Secretly, Miranda looking forward to some alone time and a retreat from marriage to hang with her brand and knock back a few beers, but it’s not sitting well with Brendan. He feels left out and underappreciated.” The tabloid notes that Lambert’s “break” comes on the heels of the couple’s “vacation from hell” — which included a hit-and-run on Interstate 20 near Atlanta with a semi-truck and a small car that sped off after smacking into their Airstream trailer.

“Miranda’s still in a bad mood over it,” the tipster claims adding that there has been tension between the couple who wed in 2019. “She’s sick of Brendan’s whining and complaining. Honestly, she feels like she’s living with a baby! He doesn’t like the farm, the quiet, or the animal smells, and he’s grossed out by her passion for hunting,” the insider discloses, adding that the country star is claiming that she’s looking forward to “much-needed me time and a change of scenery.”

The Truth Behind Miranda Lambert’s Marriage & Accident

Gossip Cop can set the record straight on this story. Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin were involved in a scary accident earlier this month, but the tabloid misconstrued the entire ordeal. The singer explained the situation on her social media but Lambert never stated that she had a horrible time and she certainly didn’t put the blame on her husband.

Two weeks later, Lambert honored McLoughlin on Valentine’s Day with a sweet photo of the pair.

This Is Why We Don’t Trust The Tabloids

Gossip Cop knows that no marriage is perfect and couples do need their space sometimes. The tabloids, however, have often alleged that Lambert is supposedly having problems with McLoughlin, many of which we’ve corrected. As for the Globe, Gossip Cop isn’t surprised by the paper’s absurd story, when the outlet has made ridiculous claims about the singer before. In 2020, the paper was busted by Gossip Cop for alleging Miranda Lambert was the cause of Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks’ marital problems. We debunked the report and clarified that Yearwood and Brooks’ marriage wasn’t in peril and Lambert wasn’t involved in anything between the couple. This is just more of the same kind of nonsense.

