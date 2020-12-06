Report: Miranda Lambert Accused Blake Shelton Of Cheating While They Were Married

A little over five years ago, country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert announced their divorce. Ever since, there's been plenty of talk about the sudden split, and one outlet reports that Lambert actually blames Shelton for the end of the marriage. Here's what we know.
"It seems like Miranda doesn't have many nice things to say about Blake," a source told OK! earlier this year. The magazine reported that although Lambert and Shelton have generally kept quiet about their divorce, she thinks he caused their acrimonious split. "A lot of people think that Miranda stepped out on Blake during their marriage, but she's hinting that he did," an anonymous source explained.
She long suspected him of carousing, and when she watched him on The Voice with Gwen [Stefani] for the first time [in fall 2014] her blood ran cold. There was obvious chemistry between them.
After Shelton and Stefani announced their relationship, the outlet said, "Miranda's fears were confirmed" after all. "She wants fans to know she tried to save her marriage," the snitch added, "but it seemed like Blake didn't want her anymore." Apparently, the infidelity worries weren't the only problem in Lambert and Shelton's relationship. "Miranda's telling friends that Blake's not the 'aw-shucks' guy he makes himself out to be. He'd get in a foul mood when she had to work late in the studio and gave her musicians the evil eye," the tipster said, calling out Shelton's "temper" and "jealous" nature.
"Miranda's said to have told pals, 'Blake put me through hell!' She's glad to have him out of her life." Fortunately, the insider shared, she's happier than ever with her new husband, former NYPD officer Brendan McLoughlin. "Miranda wants to let everyone know that she and Brendan are hot for each other! She's found true happiness."
While divorces generally happen for a reason, we're extremely skeptical about any insights coming from this tabloid. For one, the only ones who know what happened in the relationship are Lambert and Shelton. For all the talk from this magazine and its questionable source about Lambert wanting to share her feelings and experiences with fans, neither ever explain why in the world she'd only talk to a loose-lipped "insider" and not use any one of her possible platforms. If she was as enthusiastic about "clearing the air" as this tabloid says, she'd have done so at some point in the half-decade since the split.
Plus, OK! just can't decide how to feel about Lambert's new husband. In this year alone, it's gone from talking about how she made him uncomfortable by dragging him out of the city to gloating about how quaint their country life is. There's also no mention of the magazine's past claim that Lambert had secretly married ex-boyfriend Evan Felker or that she was pregnant with their child. The outlet's "reporting" on Lambert's personal life is all over the place.
The tabloid has also tried its hand at stirring up drama between Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton before, which is a fairly common piece of gossip. While their relationship may not have ended on a good note, OK! made up a nearly impossible tale about Lambert bailing on a concert with country legend George Strait because Shelton would be there, despite the fact that Lambert wouldn't have even been able to physically travel to the show in time in the first place.
It's also argued that Shelton's engagement to Gwen Stefani was a ploy for ratings for The Voice, as well as coming up with a bogus proposal story about Stefani and Shelton a year before they even got engaged. At least we know that the tabloid's habit of being dead wrong about celebrities' personal and romantic lives transcends country stars and includes the pop icon Stefani.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
