Report: Miranda Lambert Accused Blake Shelton Of Cheating While They Were Married

What's Going On Between Blake Shelton And Miranda Lambert?

While divorces generally happen for a reason, we're extremely skeptical about any insights coming from this tabloid. For one, the only ones who know what happened in the relationship are Lambert and Shelton. For all the talk from this magazine and its questionable source about Lambert wanting to share her feelings and experiences with fans, neither ever explain why in the world she'd only talk to a loose-lipped "insider" and not use any one of her possible platforms. If she was as enthusiastic about "clearing the air" as this tabloid says, she'd have done so at some point in the half-decade since the split.