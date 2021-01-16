Report: Miley Cyrus 'Spiraling' Over Album Flop, 'Blaming Fans'

Has Miley Cyrus been caught in a “spiral” after her album Plastic Hearts “bombed?” One tabloid says the pop star is “furious” and blaming her fans after the album seemingly failed to appeal to the masses. Gossip Cop has the full scoop on what’s really going on.
According to a report from In Touch this week, Miley Cyrus has been freaking out over her album Plastic Hearts’ lackluster sales records, and she’s blaming anybody and everybody, including her fans, for the album’s failure. Although the album was a critical success, a source tells the tabloid, “Miley is furious,” that the record “sold only 36,000 CDs and downloads” in its first six weeks.
It’s one of the records she’s most proud of making, and she threw a fit when she learned sales aren’t going so well.
At first, Cyrus blamed her record label for not getting the album into enough retail stores, but now, the source insists, “she blames her fans for not understanding her creative turn covering some iconic ’80’s hits.” Even though Cyrus has “evolved” as an artist, the tattler continues, her fans haven’t kept up.
Miley’s evolved, but her core fans back from her Hannah Montana days don’t know what to make of her anymore and seem to have deserted her.
Naturally, the tabloid then claims it had been a “difficult year” for Cyrus, citing the singer’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth as well as her break up with Cody Simpson. Of course, only one of those splits took place in the last year. Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce in 2019, but the tabloid fudges the dates in order to make Cyrus seem more troubled. In conclusion, the source dolefully sighs, "She’s been very down lately and lashing out. I don’t know how much more Miley can take."
This article couldn’t be further from the truth. Just two days ago, Miley Cyrus posted a cheeky photo of herself lounging on top of a car, throwing her leg straight in the air and sticking her tongue out at the camera. In the caption, she graciously thanked all those who supported the album.
That doesn’t sound like a woman blaming her less “evolved” fans for not supporting her album sales. Cyrus isn’t blaming her fans for the issues, instead she’s thanking them.
Besides, there were distribution issues at play that caused a dip in sales of Plastic Heart’s physical copies that cannot be dismissed, though the tabloid valiantly tries to do so. The tabloid also tried to sneak in a low-blow by bringing up Cyrus’ previous relationships as so-called evidence of a “spiral,” but it seems like Cyrus has happily moved on and isn’t wallowing in despair in the way the tabloid claims she is.
This tabloid has made a habit of claiming Cyrus is “spiraling,” but the outlet’s assertions never seem to be backed up by facts. Last September, In Touch claimed Cyrus was “spiraling” after her break up from Cody Simpson. Gossip Cop found the story ridiculous, not to mention sexist. This outlet also erroneously reported that Cyrus and Simpson were engaged, but that turned out to be just another lie. It seems like that’s all this trashy magazine knows to do.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
