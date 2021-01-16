Report: Miley Cyrus 'Spiraling' Over Album Flop, 'Blaming Fans'

Naturally, the tabloid then claims it had been a “difficult year” for Cyrus, citing the singer’s divorce from Liam Hemsworth as well as her break up with Cody Simpson. Of course, only one of those splits took place in the last year. Cyrus and Hemsworth announced their divorce in 2019, but the tabloid fudges the dates in order to make Cyrus seem more troubled. In conclusion, the source dolefully sighs, "She’s been very down lately and lashing out. I don’t know how much more Miley can take."