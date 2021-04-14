Report: Miley Cyrus On Collision Course With Rehab Stint, Drunk Dialing Exes

The latest tabloid headline says that Miley Cyrus is running off the rails, and friends fear the party animal needs intervention again. Has the pop princess become her own wrecking ball? Gossip Cop investigates.

Miley Cyrus Partying In The USA

According to the Globe, Miley Cyrus has been having a few too many parties in the USA, causing pals to fear she’ll crash and burn unless an intervention forces her to rehab. The story says that on March 25, Cyrus was spotted having a boozy night out downing beer at Hollywood’s famous Rainbow Room with the British musician Yungblud. Supposed insiders claim, “Miley hits the bars and restaurants most nights but after they’ve all shut down, she goes home to continue the party.” Then, “She stays up all night and sleeps till afternoon, and then the vicious cycle starts up all over again. It’s weekdays and weekends of non stop partying,” leaks one source.

The tabloid’s spies say her pals worry disaster is looming unless she gets help soon. In fact, “The feeling far and wide is that she’s hurtling towards rehab right now at a thousand miles an hour,” exclaims another insider. According to the article, Cyrus has been spiraling out of control since her split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August of 2019, bouncing from a wild romance with Kaitlynn Carter to another with Cody Simpson. “It’s intervention time, but the problem with staging one is no one, not even her parents and sober friends, can get through to her!”

What’s more, Miley Cyrus has allegedly been drunk dialing Hemsworth and Stella Maxwell, who really don’t want anything to do with her. Her family is gravely concerned, with one source adding, “Tish and Billy are beside themselves with concern and don’t know how to handle her.” The article concludes on a rather somber note as a source wallows, “They’ve spoiled her all her life and it’s come to bite them in the behind. It’s got to make them feel utterly helpless to see her relapse like this.”

Wild Child

This particular tabloid has a long history of overdramatizing celebrity stories, and this seems to be the case with this collision course/wrecking ball headline. Cyrus has publicly spoken about her trials and triumphs with sobriety. In December of 2020, she spoke with Rolling Stone about getting sober at 26 but then falling off the wagon during the pandemic like many others. She was very candid and talked about how she recognizes the “live fast, die young” mentality isn’t going to work for her.

Nonetheless, she was spotted near alcohol at the Rainbow Room in L.A., so she’s not currently sober. However, this doesn’t mean she’s headed towards disaster or hurtling towards rehab at a thousand miles per hour. Everyone’s journey with sobriety is different, and if friends were truly as critically worried as this article claims, would they even support going to a bar with her? All in all, while this story holds some truth — more truth than many tabloid articles, at least — it’s severely sensationalized and speculative. It’s highly doubtful that her friends are dishing details to this magazine, so we don’t really know the full picture.

Miley Cyrus Rumors

Because of Cyrus’s turbulent past, she’s often the brunt of these extravagant stories. Just a few days ago, Who printed a story claiming that Cyrus was dating Yungblud after they partied together. Not only is that an interesting jump, but Gossip Cop easily proved it incorrect because the unique British singer is dating Jesse Jo Stark. Last April, Gossip Cop relished in busting an article that claimed she would never sing again. Another time, we debunked a hilarious pregnancy rumor after OK! said that the spunky singer wasn’t smoking weed on 4/20 because of a baby bump. Miley Cyrus can be a rather wild celeb, but these tabloids play it up a few too many notches.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

How Many Kids Does DMX Have? The Truth About DMX’s Children And His Surprising Net Worth

Wendy Williams In ‘Life-Or-Death Situation’ Due To Possible Relapse?

Report: Queen Elizabeth Hiding The Holy Grail, Ark Of The Covenant Behind Palace Walls