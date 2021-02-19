Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Mike Fisher, in a dark suit, stands with Carrie Underwood, in a blue dress Celebrities Report: Mike Fisher ‘Fearing’ For ‘Obsessed’ Carrie Underwood’s Health

Is Carrie Underwood “obsessed” with working out, leading to her husband, retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, “fearing for her health?” One tabloid claims the country music star has been “pushing herself to the limit” with her seven-day-a-week fitness routine. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.  Carrie Underwood “Obsessed” With Fitness, Mike Fisher Worried? This week’s National […]

 by Brianna Morton
Screenshot of Woopi Goldberg looking upset on 'The View' News Whoopi Goldberg Leaving The View; Fed Up With ‘Managing Egos’?

Has Whoopi Goldberg finally had enough of The View? A tabloid claims the longtime host is at her wits-end with the daytime show and her co-hosts. Gossip Cop investigates the story. According to the National Enquirer, “battle-weary” Whoopi Goldberg is raring to “give up” her role as referee and ringmaster at the “daily circus” on […]

 by Elyse Johnson
side by side photos of John Goodman and Wendy Williams News John Goodman’s Health Crisis, Wendy Williams’ Breakdown, And More Gossip From This Week

This week has seen a number of stories about health scares and worried friends. Here's what you might have missed so far.

by Griffin Matis
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a jacket, opened to reveal a skimpy bra News Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from a sexy photo shoot involving three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now Kourtney is showing her sense of humor, along with her sexy side, with a photo wearing identical SKIMS lingerie as her sisters. “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …” Kourtney […]

 by Hugh Scott
Celebrities

Report: Mike Fisher ‘Fearing’ For ‘Obsessed’ Carrie Underwood’s Health

B
Brianna Morton
2:00 pm, February 19, 2021
Mike Fisher, in a dark suit, stands with Carrie Underwood, in a blue dress
(Getty Images)

Is Carrie Underwood “obsessed” with working out, leading to her husband, retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, “fearing for her health?” One tabloid claims the country music star has been “pushing herself to the limit” with her seven-day-a-week fitness routine. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors. 

Carrie Underwood “Obsessed” With Fitness, Mike Fisher Worried?

This week’s National Enquirer reports that “obsessed” Carrie Underwood has been pushing the limits at the gym to such an extreme degree that her husband, Mike Fisher, has begun to fear for her health. Even after being “sidelined by a nasty neck injury” last month, Underwood only took a few days to rest before the “fitness fanatic bragged she was back to her rigorous routine!” 

A source tells the tabloid that even with her injury, Underwood allegedly adheres to a strict and punishing workout schedule, snitching, “She continues to beat herself up with two- and sometimes three-hour workouts – seven days a week!” Fisher supposedly disapproves of the frequent workouts, the source continues, adding that he thinks she “should curb her workouts at least twice a week.” 

The so-called insider adds, “If she doesn’t, he’s concerned she may hurt herself seriously.” Fisher is supposedly extra concerned about his wife because of how much she’s been through in the last few years. The tabloid needlessly reminds readers of Underwood’s 2017 fall that resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches. In conclusion, the source admits, “Carrie’s body has been through a lot,” and that while “Mike admires Carrie’s commitment to fitness,” he’s also “concerned she’s putting her long-term health at risk.” 

This Sounds Strangely Familiar…

It seems like the Enquirer has a real grudge about Carrie Underwood’s dedication to fitness. This isn’t the first time the outlet has accused Underwood of working out too much, though it claimed back then that the American Idol alum’s family life was suffering, not her health. 

Here are the facts: on January 29, Underwood made a short statement on her fitness app, fit52, writing that she’d “been out a few days w/a neck injury,” adding, “Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing.” Though the outlet insists that Underwood jumped back into a rigorous workout regiment right away, the star blatantly states otherwise. Yes, she’s working out again, but not in a way that would injure her further. 

Underwood Has Had This Level Of Dedication For Years

It’s a bit ironic that the tabloid mentioned Underwood’s 2017 accident, since the “When He Cheats” singer admitted in an interview with Shape that she’d continued working out even with her broken wrist and stitches. Then, as now, she adjusted her routine to fit her healing body. Fitness has been part of Underwood’s lifestyle for years now. That means she knows how to handle herself after an injury. Besides, it’s presumptuous of the tabloid to call the neck injury “nasty.” Since there’s been zero details released about the nature of the injury.

Further ruining this outlet’s credibility is the number of times it has gotten the story wrong. That’s especially true when it comes to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid last year for claiming Underwood was driving her husband crazy with her “control freak” ways. That bogus report was followed by another that insisted the pair’s marriage was falling apart over Fisher’s interest in potential coaching jobs in hockey. The tabloid, was, as ever, wrong on both reports. No wonder we can’t believe this latest rumor. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Lori Loughlin Now Divorcing Mossimo Giannulli Over College Admission Scandal?

7 Celeb-Loved Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

  • B Brianna Morton

    Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.