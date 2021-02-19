Report: Mike Fisher ‘Fearing’ For ‘Obsessed’ Carrie Underwood’s Health

Is Carrie Underwood “obsessed” with working out, leading to her husband, retired hockey pro Mike Fisher, “fearing for her health?” One tabloid claims the country music star has been “pushing herself to the limit” with her seven-day-a-week fitness routine. Gossip Cop investigates the rumors.

Carrie Underwood “Obsessed” With Fitness, Mike Fisher Worried?

This week’s National Enquirer reports that “obsessed” Carrie Underwood has been pushing the limits at the gym to such an extreme degree that her husband, Mike Fisher, has begun to fear for her health. Even after being “sidelined by a nasty neck injury” last month, Underwood only took a few days to rest before the “fitness fanatic bragged she was back to her rigorous routine!”

A source tells the tabloid that even with her injury, Underwood allegedly adheres to a strict and punishing workout schedule, snitching, “She continues to beat herself up with two- and sometimes three-hour workouts – seven days a week!” Fisher supposedly disapproves of the frequent workouts, the source continues, adding that he thinks she “should curb her workouts at least twice a week.”

The so-called insider adds, “If she doesn’t, he’s concerned she may hurt herself seriously.” Fisher is supposedly extra concerned about his wife because of how much she’s been through in the last few years. The tabloid needlessly reminds readers of Underwood’s 2017 fall that resulted in a broken wrist and 40 stitches. In conclusion, the source admits, “Carrie’s body has been through a lot,” and that while “Mike admires Carrie’s commitment to fitness,” he’s also “concerned she’s putting her long-term health at risk.”

This Sounds Strangely Familiar…

It seems like the Enquirer has a real grudge about Carrie Underwood’s dedication to fitness. This isn’t the first time the outlet has accused Underwood of working out too much, though it claimed back then that the American Idol alum’s family life was suffering, not her health.

Here are the facts: on January 29, Underwood made a short statement on her fitness app, fit52, writing that she’d “been out a few days w/a neck injury,” adding, “Slowly stepping back in w/ swaps & modifications. Focusing.” Though the outlet insists that Underwood jumped back into a rigorous workout regiment right away, the star blatantly states otherwise. Yes, she’s working out again, but not in a way that would injure her further.

Underwood Has Had This Level Of Dedication For Years

It’s a bit ironic that the tabloid mentioned Underwood’s 2017 accident, since the “When He Cheats” singer admitted in an interview with Shape that she’d continued working out even with her broken wrist and stitches. Then, as now, she adjusted her routine to fit her healing body. Fitness has been part of Underwood’s lifestyle for years now. That means she knows how to handle herself after an injury. Besides, it’s presumptuous of the tabloid to call the neck injury “nasty.” Since there’s been zero details released about the nature of the injury.

Further ruining this outlet’s credibility is the number of times it has gotten the story wrong. That’s especially true when it comes to Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s marriage. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid last year for claiming Underwood was driving her husband crazy with her “control freak” ways. That bogus report was followed by another that insisted the pair’s marriage was falling apart over Fisher’s interest in potential coaching jobs in hockey. The tabloid, was, as ever, wrong on both reports. No wonder we can’t believe this latest rumor.

