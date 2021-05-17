Report: Michael Douglas Relapsing After Death Of Parents

Has the death of his parents put Michael Douglas at risk of relapsing? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Michael Douglas ‘In A Tailspin’?

According to a recent report from the National Enquirer, the recent death of Douglas’ stepmother, Anne Douglas, has the actor in a bad place. An insider tells the tabloid, “Michael was crushed when he lost his dad, Kirk, in February 2020. Now both his father and stepmom are gone in just over a year and it’s rocked him.”

The magazine informs readers that Douglas has faced his own health problems in his battle with oral cancer, and his chemotherapy and radiation treatments have “left him a shell of his former self.” And now, amid this tragic news, “pals” are fearing Douglas will “fall back on self-destructive ways.” Since his stint in rehab in 1992, fans have worried that he hasn’t treated alcohol with the moderation that he should.

The tabloid consulted with an addiction counselor who said, “The cemetery is filled with people who thought they were in control of their addiction.” The insider assured the magazine that Douglas’ family is very concerned for his health as he grapples with this tragic news.

Michael Douglas In Dangerous State After Parents’ Deaths?

So, is it true that Michael Douglas is at risk of relapsing since his father and stepmother’s deaths? It’s unlikely.

As anyone who’s struggled with addiction could tell you, it’s a complicated matter. Addiction is a disease that anyone can fall victim to. That being said, it’s only offensive to speculate on someone’s struggle with addiction with so little details. This magazine and its unnamed insider are not in Douglas’ personal circle, and therefor have no place in this discussion.

If Douglas has assured people that he’s mended his relationship with alcohol and has practiced moderation, doesn’t it do more harm than good to doubt that? It’s painfully obvious that the tabloid has no real concern for Douglas’ health and is only using the actor’s family heartbreak to stir up drama. The actor seems to be grieving in a healthy way by celebrating the lives of his parents, as seen in his touching tribute to his stepmother.

https://www.instagram.com/p/COSq6n9sfz0/

The Tabloid On Douglas

Besides, it’s difficult to take the National Enquirer’s word on Douglas. The tabloid feigned concern for Douglas’ alleged memory lapses not long ago. Then, the publication invented drama for him and his wife, Catherine Zeta Jones, by implying that he was unfaithful. Clearly, the tabloid is not really concerned about Douglas’ health and happiness, and would rather focus on the actor’s struggles.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Headed For $315 Million Split



Kurt Russell, Goldie Hawn Accused Of ‘Boozing’ And ‘Bickering,’ Relationship On The Rocks



Kate Middleton About To Have Another Baby?



Michael Strahan Worries Fans With Recent Instagram Photo



Steph Curry’s Son Looks Just Like Steph Curry