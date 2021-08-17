Report: Michael B. Jordan Fed Up With Steve Harvey’s ‘Constant Calls,’ Causing ‘Family Feud’

Are Lori and Steve Harvey having a “family feud” over the talk show host’s obsession with making her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, his new best friend? One tabloid claims the father-daughter duo are at odds over Steve’s “busybody” ways. Gossip Cop has taken a look at the story, including one surprising detail the outlet added about Steve’s relationship status with Marjorie Harvey.

Steve Harvey Ruffling Lori, Michael B. Jordan’s Feathers With His ‘Busybody’ Ways?

The National Enquirer reports this week that Steve Harvey’s meddlesome ways are starting to come between him and his daughter Lori. According to the disreputable tabloid, Steve is determined to make Lori’s boyfriend of almost one year, Creed actor Michael B. Jordan, into his new best friend, and his efforts have most certainly not been welcome. The Family Feud host is described as a huge fan of Jordan.

A source tells the tabloid, ​​“Steve doesn’t know the saying ‘three’s a crowd,’ and wants to hang out with them. But he really wants to be buds with Michael and take him away on boys’ weekends.” In the beginning, Jordan didn’t mind the comedian’s presence, but “cigar chomping” Steve’s overt overtures of friendship have quickly soured the relationship between the two men. “At first Michael was flattered,” the tattler continues, “but now he’s getting a little annoyed with the constant calls — especially when Steve asks them when they’re getting married!”

Weird Detail About Steve Harvey’s Marriage To Marjorie Caught Our Eye

The outlet then claims that though the pair appear to be “on the fast track to an engagement,” they don’t like the pressure they’re receiving from Steve. Here’s where things get a bit strange. The tabloid, in an aside, notes that Lori’s mom is Marjorie Harvey, which is true, and that Marjorie is Steve’s ex-wife, which is absolutely false. The two are very much still married, which makes this detail in the story quite bewildering.

In fact, the spouses have posted about each other on Instagram recently, with Marjorie’s latest post with her husband coming on the July 4 weekend while Steve posted a video collage of their couple photos in honor of their anniversary on June 24. We couldn’t help but get caught up on that detail since it’s either the result of sloppy editing or proof that this outlet spits out so many lies that it can barely keep track of what lie it’s spinning now.

Gossip Cop’s Got The Real Scoop

Regardless, the almost certainly made up source concludes, “Michael knows Steve’s heart is in the right place, but he doesn’t want him throwing them an engagement party just yet. Lori and Michael both want Steve to cool it — but don’t know how to say it without offending him!” Well, both Lori and Jordan can rest easy, because it’s pretty evident that every part of this story, aside from the fact that Jordan and Lori are dating, is completely false.

Steve Harvey has previously stated his support of Lori and Michael B. Jordan during an interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where he described the younger man as “one of the nicest guys.” The comedian also joked that he’d been hoping to find something wrong with him, but just couldn’t. Just because Steve clearly likes the guy, that doesn’t mean he’s obsessed with becoming besties with him. Considering the fact that this tabloid doesn’t even seem to know that Steve and Marjorie Harvey are still married, we think it’s safe to assume that the rest of the story is total nonsense as well.

Obviously, the National Enquirer is not the source to turn to for accurate information about Steve Harvey’s personal life. The outrageously biased outlet once called Steve “hefty” and claimed he was “smashing the scale” based on a single, unflattering photo of the radio show host on a yacht. The tabloid also once insisted that Steve was plotting revenge against NBC following the cancellation of his long-running talk show, which proved to be utterly false as well. What won’t this gossip rag make up about the Harveys?