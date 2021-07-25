Report: Meghan McCain Quit ‘The View’ After Being ‘Exhausted’ Of Screaming Matches With Joy Behar?

Is Joy Behar the real reason behind Meghan McCain‘s exit from The View? That’s the story one tabloid is pushing this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Report Reveals Why Meghan McCain Is Leaving The View?

This week’s edition of Life & Style reports Meghan McCain is saying her goodbyes to The View, but she might not be spilling her true reason for leaving. McCain raised some eyebrows recently when she announced she was leaving the show since her contract still has two more years to go. While McCain is going on about wanting to spend time with her family, the tabloid informs its readers that she’s really trying to escape her nasty feud with Joy Behar.

An inside source dishes to the outlet, “Contrary to what people think, Meghan doesn’t enjoy fighting every single day,” adding, “She felt that she was expected to be the counterpoint on every topic of conversation, but getting into screaming matches with Joy was exhausting.” After giving birth to her first child, McCain spent time reflecting and came to the conclusion that she doesn’t want to fight anymore. According to the source, McCain “decided the money wasn’t worth it anymore and gave the network her four weeks’ notice.” On a final note, the insider muses, “She’s looking forward to sharing her views without being attacked for them.”

Joy Behar Ran Meghan McCain off ‘The View’?

So, is it true Behar is the real reason McCain is ditching The View? Well, not exactly. While it’s no secret that McCain often felt ganged up on by her more left-leaning co-hosts, it’s misleading to suggest her “feud” with Behar is the only factor behind her exit. McCain explained in her announcement that she has decided to settle down with her family in Washington DC which no longer made her spot on the NYC-filmed show feasible. The tabloid failed to mention this detail because it clearly didn’t fit into its narrative.

McCain’s co-hosts on The View were supportive of her decision, but they were far from rejoicing that she’s leaving. After McCain’s announcement, Behar told her, “You and I have had our disagreements, we’ve had our fights, we also had some drinking moments which were rather fun and interesting,” even adding, “I really, really appreciated the fact that you were a formidable opponent in many ways, and that you spoke your mind — and you’re no snowflake, missy.” Clearly, there are no hard feelings. We seriously doubt their feud was so volatile that it was the sole thing chasing McCain off of the show.

The Tabloids On ‘The View’ And Other Quitting Stories

We’ve caught Life & Style lying before about TV personalities ditching their shows. Back in 2017, the tabloid alleged Khloe Kardashian was leaving KUWTK. Then it alleged Kelly Ripa was replacing Ryan Seacrest on Live with Jerry O’Connell. The outlet also reported back in 2019 that Ellen DeGeneres was leaving her show to start a family with Portia de Rossi. Obviously, the outlet isn’t the most reliable when it comes to quitting stories.

But this is slso far from the first misleading tabloid story about The View we’ve covered here on Gossip Cop. Not long ago, the National Enquirer reported McCain was joining The Talk after leaving The View. Then, the Enquirer alleged The View was dropping political talk entirely. The Globe then reported Whoopi Goldberg was “on the verge of collapse.” And most recently, the Globe reported McCain was leaving because The View is done with politics. Obviously, the tabloids love to stir up drama between the ladies of The View.

