A new report this morning says the embattled co-host of The View, Meghan McCain, is resigning from the show today. The conservative star has often locked horns with her more liberal co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar on the air but seemed to have a much more cordial relationship with them behind the scenes, as Gossip Cop has often reported.

Still Years Left On Contract

According to the report from the Daily Mail, McCain, the daughter of former Arizona senator John McCain, still has two years left on a six-year deal, but a source tells the paper, “right time for her to leave.” According to the source, her co-stars ‘are not yet aware that Meghan has resigned.” The source adds that McCain will wrap up her four-year run on the gabfest at the end of July, after making the announcement on today’s show.

Turmoil And Talking Points

For almost her entire run, Meghan McCain has been unafraid to mix it up with her fellow View co-hosts, usually over politics. McCain is a staunch, old-school conservative, very much her father’s daughter, while most of the other hosts, most notably Goldberg and Behar, are more liberal. Sometimes the conversations got quite heated and recently it seems to have bubbled over backstage.

Earlier this month, after an especially pointed exchange between McCain and Goldberg, McCain reportedly received a dressing down from the president of ABC for personal attacks on the comedienne. The exchange led to calls on Twitter and elsewhere to fire McCain from the show. Whether that had any impact on McCain’s decision to resign is unknown at this point, but knowing how outspoken McCain is, we won’t be surprised if she comes clean at some point.

This story is developing…

More News From Gossip Cop

LeVar Burton Takes On Meghan McCain Over The Dr. Seuss Controversy

Whoopi Goldberg Has To Break Up Second Meghan McCain, Joy Behar Fight This Week

Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud