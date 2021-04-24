Report: Meghan McCain Calls Whoopi Goldberg ‘Fat And Sloppy’ Over ‘The View’ Feud

Are Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain “waging war” against each other? A tabloid reports that The View co-hosts have been trading nasty barbs back and forth on set and off, which the outlet hints might be putting their jobs on the show in jeopardy. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor and came to our own conclusion on the matter.

Nuclear Feud

A headline out of this week’s issue of National Enquirer reads “Whoopi & Meghan Feud Goes Nuclear.” The tabloid purports that the “two biggest loudmouths” on The View, Whoopi Goldberg and Meghan McCain, have grown to dislike each other so much that they’re no longer bothering to hide it. Sources supposedly tell the outlet that McCain is sick of being Goldberg’s “punching bag,” while Goldberg hates that McCain never shuts up.

“Differences in opinion aside, they never really liked each other,” one source dishes. “They have virtually nothing in common, from lifestyle to fashion, and everything they do and say is like fingernails on a chalkboard.” Being forced to work together and interact almost every day on the hot topic talk show hasn’t improved the two ladies’ relationship, the snitch insists, and the bad blood between them just continues to get worse.

Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg Trading Nasty Insults

Apparently, Goldberg calls McCain “a dumb bleached blonde” while McCain has allegedly called Goldberg “fat and sloppy.” Although the two have been known to clash with their other co-hosts on occasion, most notably Joy Behar, the two save their nastiest insults for each other. Goldberg reportedly “can’t stand the way Meghan goes on and on about how great motherhood is, like she invented it.”

McCain, who welcomed her first child about six months ago, supposedly snipes back that “it’s good Whoopi likes being single and living alone because no man could stomach her.” The source then goes on to insinuate that McCain may be hormonal in the months since the birth of her daughter, which might explain why she’s been “a lot touchier these days.”

In a not-so-subtle reference to Sharon Osbourne’s recent, and sudden, exit from The Talk, the tabloid’s insider speculates that McCain and Goldberg could find themselves on the chopping block if they don’t clean up their act. Gossip Cop can clear this rumor up with no trouble, since the co-hosts aren’t feuding, nor is all their alleged sniping putting them in danger of losing their jobs.

Gossip Cop’s Not Biting

It’s ludicrous for the Enquirer and its almost certainly made-up source to claim that Meghan McCain and Whoopi Goldberg’s situation is at all similar to Sharon Osbourne’s exit from The Talk. Although the two View co-hosts have gotten into some fiery debates in the past, they have always remained professional with one another, though they haven’t always kept their tempers.

Regardless, there’s also the matter of this outlet’s previous reporting on the subject. For years now, the Enquirer has insisted that one or another lady of The View is threatening to quit over tensions with her co-hosts. Last year, the tabloid claimed Joy Behar was quitting the show because of McCain. Since Beyhar is still on the program, it’s clear that this claim was utter nonsense.

Earlier this year, the outlet reported that Goldberg was the one quitting the show in order to return to her acting career. Neither prediction came true, which is why Gossip Cop has a hard time believing this latest claim.

