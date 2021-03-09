Report: Meghan McCain Angering ‘The View’ Co-Hosts With Daring New Looks

Has Meghan McCain angered her The View co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar with her parade of “daring new looks”? One tabloid reports that the other daytime talk divas have warned McCain to tone down the hair and makeup “or else!” Gossip Cop has investigated the rumor and can detail what we’ve discovered.

Meghan McCain’s New Look Driving Co-Hosts Crazy?

According to this week’s issue of the Globe, Meghan McCain has transformed from “frumpy into a spotlight-stealing hot mom” and the transition reportedly has the conservative firebrand’s co-hosts “up in arms.” A source tells the outlet, “Meghan’s been turning The View into her own personal hair and makeup show.” The source adds that Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar specifically “have become increasingly irritated at her recent escapades.”

The “trouble-making” McCain, as the tabloid describes her, has somehow convinced her co-hosts that she’s trying to “constantly keep the spotlight” on herself, “and it really ticks them off,” the snitch exclaims. The others have “had it” with McCain’s turn into a “fashionista.” The political analyst even “brags” about her new look on social media. The other ladies of The View were even more upset after McCain snapped back at one online commenter who snidely questioned McCain’s changing hair length.

Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar Can’t Stand It — Source

“This is the kind of stuff that Whoopi and Joy hate!” the tattler insists. “They want Meghan to tone it down – or else!” The tabloid then dives into baseless speculation that McCain had something to do with the departure of Abby Huntsman, rumors that execs on the show denied.

Still, McCain’s latest behavior is supposedly reviving tensions among the cast, the source concludes. “At this point, the rest of the cast is fed up – and, if Meghan doesn’t cool it, they’re ready to say bye.” It seems as if there’s new rumors every week about a new fight happening behind the scenes at The View, but is this particular one real?

Gossip Cop’s Take On It All

Gossip Cop doesn’t think so. Most of the fights that are rumored to take place backstage on the popular talk show are totally fabricated, and we suspect this one is no different. McCain’s eye-catching looks have been going viral online, so McCain gave credit to the woman who designed them, Carmen Currie. She’s not “bragging,” she’s giving credit where it’s due.

And when a, frankly, rude person made an unnecessary comment online, Meghan McCain defended herself, as she is somewhat famous for doing. In fact, McCain’s willingness to stand up for herself and what she believes in is a huge part of why she has her job on The View in the first place. It makes no sense that McCain’s consistency would somehow anger the women she has worked with for years and who are assuredly familiar with McCain’s tendencies. McCain’s new look, which she says has helped to boost her confidence as a new mom, is almost certainly not driving a wedge between herself and her co-hosts. They may fight about plenty of things, but not this.

The Globe has gotten the story wrong so often when it comes to The View that it’s a wonder it has any credibility left. Gossip Cop busted the tabloid in the past for claiming that Whoopi Goldberg wanted to revive her acting career in order to get away from “mouthy” Meghan McCain. That simply wasn’t true and Goldberg remains one of the biggest stars on the daytime chat show. Similarly false was the tabloid’s report that McCain was secretly “plotting” her exit from the show. In the time since the article was published, McCain had a baby and returned from a lengthy maternity leave, proving the outlet had no idea what was really going on.

