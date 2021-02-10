Report: Meghan Markle's 'Secret Texts' With Best Friend Leaked

Meghan Markle is currently in a lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday because the tabloid published her private letters without permission. History may be repeating itself, as one outlet says that Markle’s private texts to her friend Jessica Mulroney have leaked as well. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to New Idea, the “bombshell private texts between” Meghan Markle “and her former best friend could soon be made public.” Markle’s friend in question, Jessica Mulroney, “is believed to be sitting on ‘a treasure trove of screenshots’ involving texts from the duchess in happier times.” This means that “Jessica holds all her innermost thoughts about life in the royal family,” and unfortunately, “a lot of it is not very pretty and not to mention an absolute security nightmare.”
Eight months ago, Mulroney “was accused of racially bullying black social media influencer Sasha Exeter.” Since that scandal, it’s been “radio silence” from Markle, so Mulroney could be out for revenge over the “fractured friendship.” A source says “Jessica knows going public with their messages could cause a stir, but she feels the whole situation is so unfair.” These “private messages stand to wreak havoc on the palace,” a source says.
This is yet another bait-and-switch from New Idea that promises a story it has no plans to deliver. Giant letters at the top of this story say “Meghan’s secret texts leaked,” but the story itself presents a situation where texts could leak. If this tabloid actually had private messages from the Duchess of Sussex, then the story would obviously include them.
The bait-and-switch is a favorite tactic of this tabloid. It once ran a cover story about Markle being arrested, only to publish a story about her willingness to be arrested to defend her beliefs. Gossip Cop also busted its cover story about Prince Harry and Prince William being “reunited after 298 days” because the article itself said they were just planning a reunion. The tabloid is deliberately misleading its readers into buying a magazine, only to deliver vague stories about what might happen someday.
Only Mulroney herself would know what screenshots she has on her phone, and Gossip Cop is certain she wouldn’t talk to an outlet like New Idea. This story came about because Mulroney recently released her correspondence with Exeter in an effort to clear to her name. That ugly saga is still ongoing, but it doesn’t impact Markle or the royal family at all. Markle and Mulroney are still good friends, so this is a complete nonstory.
This is the same tabloid that said Markle and Prince Harry broke up after a fight, which didn’t happen. It also claimed that Markle was grooming Archie for the throne, which is preposterous. Why move to America if that was the plan? Clearly, this tabloid has no real insight into Markle’s personal life and will take any opportunity it can to bash her.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Queen Elizabeth Sending Prince Charles To Rehab?
Ryan Seacrest Leaving 'Live', Relocating To Los Angeles Permanently?
Report: Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Castmates Want Him To Quit
Report: 'Rail-Thin' Renee Zellweger On 'Extreme' 500 Calorie Diet
Alex Rodriguez 'Furious' About Ben Affleck's Comments About Jennifer Lopez