What’s Going On With Mulroney?

Only Mulroney herself would know what screenshots she has on her phone, and Gossip Cop is certain she wouldn’t talk to an outlet like New Idea. This story came about because Mulroney recently released her correspondence with Exeter in an effort to clear to her name. That ugly saga is still ongoing, but it doesn’t impact Markle or the royal family at all. Markle and Mulroney are still good friends, so this is a complete nonstory.