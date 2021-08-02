Report: Meghan Markle Was Obsessed With Prince William And The Royal Family Long Before She Ever Met Prince Harry

Was Meghan Markle secretly infatuated with Prince William in her college days before meeting Prince Harry? That’s what one tabloid is reporting this week. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Meghan Markle ‘Had The Hots’ For Prince William?

During her interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle insisted she had no idea what she was getting into when she married into the British Royal Family. In fact, Markle claimed she had never even googled Prince Harry before meeting him. “Thank God I didn’t know a lot about the family,” Markle mused, “Thank God I hadn’t researched. I would’ve been so in my head about it.” But a new report from In Touch alleges Markle wasn’t being completely honest. The tabloid claims Markle was actually obsessed with the royals and had a major crush on Prince William – not Prince Harry – in her college days.

An inside source spills to the outlet, “Meghan’s friends claim she was obsessed with the royal family,” adding, “Meghan had a poster of Prince William on her dorm wall! She was in love with William — not Harry.” The magazine insists Markle’s obsession started young and points to a photo snapped of Markle in front of Buckingham Palace when she was 15. “According to her college friends, Meghan loved the royals and she seemed to have a goal: become part of the family,” dishes the insider.

Meghan Markle ‘Obsessed’ With Royalty?

The tabloid claims Markle’s plans to snatch William were crushed when he and Kate Middleton made things official, so Markle went with plan B. The insider explains, “Since William was now unattainable, Meghan set her sights on Harry, and she became a member of the royal family, except with William’s brother.” While Markle and Harry moved fast after meeting, the tabloid insists Markle waited to tell Harry about her crush on his brother until after they were married. “She was either embarrassed, or it suddenly didn’t seem important, or she was afraid of what his reaction would be.”

The tabloid insists Harry was upset at Markle simply because she didn’t tell him sooner. The source adds that word finally got around to Middleton, who was also upset she didn’t come clean to Prince Harry earlier in their relationship. “Kate has always been very protective of Harry,” the insider attests. On a final note, the source adds, “If Meghan had had the opportunity to meet William all those years ago, this all could have turned out very differently.”

Meghan Markle Settled For ‘Spare Heir’ Prince Harry?

So, is it true Markle secretly wanted Prince William all this time? Of course not. This story is so obviously a work of fiction, but let’s break it down. The tabloid relies entirely on the word of unnamed “insiders” who apparently received this knowledge second-hand from alleged “friends” of Markle’s. The tabloid is making a clear effort to distance itself from these claims so it can easily backtrack in the future.

Furthermore, there’s no reason to doubt Markle’s claim that she knew little about the royal family before becoming a part of it herself. Her difficulty adjusting to royal life only speaks to that. Now, we know Markle was an actress, but fooling the entire royal family including her own husband would be beyond Oscar-worthy. The outlet is painting her as a total con-woman, which is completely baseless and unwarranted.

And while this is the first time Markle is the target of a rumor like this, it’s an old story. Back in 2019, a rumor went around that Kate Middleton had a poster of Prince William up in her boarding school dorm room. The story was similarly unsupported, and Middleton laughed it off at the time. That being said, it looks like this magazine decided to unearth this old narrative and try it out on Markle. Now we’re left to wonder who else had a poster of Prince William on their dorm room wall. Prince Charles? The queen? It seems everyone is fair game as far as the tabloids are concerned.

The Tabloid On Meghan Markle

We shouldn’t be surprised In Touch would publish such an offensive report about the duchess of Sussex — this wouldn’t be the first time. Just last year, the tabloid alleged Markle was planning a $200K birthday party in the middle of the pandemic. Then, earlier this year, the outlet alleged Markle had been banned from Prince Phillip’s funeral. Then the magazine reported Prince William and Prince Harry were “torn apart” by Markle. The publication even asserted both Harry and Markle have been “banned from the palace forever.” Obviously, In Touch is no fan of Meghan Markle.

