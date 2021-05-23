Report: Meghan Markle Wants To ‘Re Do’ Wedding To Prince Harry In America

It’s been over a year since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle moved to the states and all sorts of rumors have moved with them. Last year, one tabloid claimed the royal couple was planning on renewing their vows in the states. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and seeing what exactly became of the allegations.

New Move, New Royal Wedding?

Last May, New Idea reported that the new move may come with a new wedding for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. When they stepped down as senior members of the royal family, a source told the outlet that the royal couple wanted “an intimate ceremony with their closest friend and family,” in California to balance out the extravagant and highly publicized 2018 wedding in the UK. The outlet also claimed the couple was thinking about appearing on the Canadian reality series I Do, Redo. “This will symbolize a brand-new start for them both practically and spiritually,” another inside source said, before noting that the royal family would be sure to see it as “just another insult.”

The publication wrapped up their speculative piece with the suggestion that Prince Harry and Markle would “host a big, star-studded reception” for their Hollywood friends once the COVID-19 lockdown was lifted. The outlet took one final jab at the couple, saying that the hypothetical wedding redo is “typical of their tone-deaf mentality.”

Contradictory And Absurd

As Gossip Cop pointed out last year, the claim is ridiculous. The tabloid says the couple wants an “intimate ceremony” but then is willing to blast it all-over Canadian television. Even if I Do, Redo is hosted by Markle’s friend Jessica Mulroney, it isn’t enough to get the pretty private couple on TV again for a wedding. That seems like a bit of a ways to go, just to insult the royal family. Since the report was published a lot has happened with the young royals. The couple is currently pregnant with their second child, due this summer.

In fact, Markle once again made headlines this week when it was announced that the couple was forgoing a baby shower due to remaining coronavirus concerns. Gossip Cop busted a contrasting story stating the couple was throwing a $1 million dollar shower with a guest list that included Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce, and Serena Williams among other famous attendees. If Prince Harry and Markle are against throwing a party for their second kid, it’s doubtful they would throw a party for themselves.

