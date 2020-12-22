Report: Meghan Markle 'Walked Out' On Prince Harry

Tabloids love stoking rumors that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are going to break up. In a cover story this week, one tabloid claimed Markle fled her husband in the dead of night. Gossip Cop investigates.
The cover story of New Idea reported “Meghan on the run.” Photos captured Markle “[fleeing] in her SUV after a heated row with her husband.” The royal couple had a fight over finances, with Prince Harry getting upset because “Meghan’s business decisions appear out of step with royal values… inducing concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to do a reality show.” A source says Prince Harry has “little choice but to go along with all of Meghan’s plans-no matter how much bad press they attract for him personally or for the wider royal family.”
The tabloid says that while Prince Harry may publicly support his wife, “behind the scenes, there’s an obvious tension between them.” Markle’s recent walk-off was the tip of the iceberg, for “Meghan hates it when anyone, even Harry, disagrees with her ideas.” The tabloid believes Markle “went to the beach nearby to cool-off.’ Prince Harry will still “always take her back, no matter how difficult she gets.”
Prince Harry has free autonomy to control his own life. He had his own reasons for leaving the UK. If Prince Harry felt trapped or upset, he could always get a divorce as his own parents did. This line of thinking is itself unnecessary though because the "drive-off" in question simply never happened.
The only hard evidence this tabloid seems to have, once you disregard their historically unreliable sources, are the photos of Markle in a car. One photo has movie-like lighting, perhaps from Suits, and does not include any kind of mask. The other photo, with Markle sitting behind the wheel, was taken at a Canadian airport last January. These photos are deliberately misleading as neither are relevant to this tall tale.
Gossip Cop wants to zero in on one claim in particular, about the royal “concerns that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing to do a reality show.” The Sussexes have not revealed what specific content they’ll make for Netflix, but they’ve made it crystal clear that cameras will not come into their home. A spokesperson for the Royal couple stated: “The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.”
New Idea has a terrible track record when it comes to stories about Markle. In an almost identical version of this story, it claimed a pregnant Markle had walked out on Prince Harry to live at a hotel. Much like this story, that article used old photos to spruce up its phony narrative. Not long after that, it claimed a pregnant Markle was hiding in Mexico.
Gossip Cop also busted an especially dumb cover story about Markle being arrested. The article itself only said she was willing to be arrested, so that was a classic bait and switch. None of these stories were even slightly accurate, so it’s safe to say New Idea has no idea how the Sussexes are really holding up. This walkout story is completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence 'Flirting With Disaster' On Set Of New Movie?
The Truth Behind The Heavily Rumored Divorce Between Joel And Victoria Osteen
Report: Hoda Kotb 'Bullied Off Today Show' By Savannah Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager
George Clooney Revealing He'll Be A 'Dad Again At 60'?
Report: Paul McCartney Suffering Memory Loss That Could End His Career