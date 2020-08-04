Report: Meghan Markle Spends $54,000 A Year... On Her Hair!

She’d also need to be careful which hair products she uses on her hair since not all of them are made for black hair and can cause damage or even loss if used over a period of time. As for the claims that Markle insisted on using specific hair stylists while on set, that’s a fairly common problem for many black actresses. When faced with hairstylists who don’t know how to do black hair, many black actresses have either had to suck it up or get things done themselves. It seems to us that this outlet is simply searching for any reason to publish negative news about Markle, regardless of if it’s true or not.