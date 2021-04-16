Report: Meghan Markle Plotting To Take Down Princess Anne

Do Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have a long-running secret feud with Princess Anne? One tabloid is suggesting the royal family drama saga continues as Markle turns on the Princess. Gossip Cop dishes the scoop.

The Simmering Secret Feud

Woman’s Day reports that the secret, festering feud between the Princess Royal and Duchess of Sussex finally erupted into the public arena after speculation that Princess Anne is the infamous royal racist that Markle and Prince Harry referred to in their recent controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey. During that interview, the royally removed Sussexes alleged that a senior royal had concerns about the color of their son Archie’s skin before he was born but refused to reveal the name of this person as to avoid shaming and damaging their reputation.

Last week, a podcast on the royal family leaked Prince Harry and Markle’s supposed secret feud with Princess Anne, leading fans of the royals to draw the conclusion that the princess must be the one who made the ghastly comments about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s first born son. While the truth hasn’t yet been confirmed, sources say that the princess is outraged to be labelled as such and dragged into the Sussex drama despite already having issues with Markle from the get-go. So basically, this is the outlet’s way of saying they don’t actually know the truth but wanted to be the first to report on the speculation. Yet, the story continues, there are signs that Princess Anne must be the culprit.

Detailing Differences

Calling her “the champion in The Firm of ‘don’t marry that girl,’ ” the podcast host also exclaimed that Princess Anne was “rightly concerned that if the marriage proceeded and there were children, there would be huge problems.” However, according to her, “It was not because of Meghan’s color, but because of her inability and determination to remain unable to appreciate the cultural differences… and to actually have respect for the institution into which she was going to be marrying.” Apparently, Princess Anne was quoted as saying, “She is wrong for us, she is wrong for the country, she is wrong for the job.”

Considered one of the hardest-working royals, these revelations have shed light on a bold statement made by Princess Anne last year, when she warned younger generations of royals not to reinvent the wheel. “We’ve been there, done that. Some of these things don’t work. You need to go back to basics,” she told Vanity Fair last April. At the time, these comments were believed to be directed at Markle and Prince Harry, who had recently moved to LA.

An insider then said that despite Princess Anne’s long-held dislike for Meghan Markle, she is horrified to be called a racist, angry that her name is being dragged through the mud, and sees Markle and Prince Harry’s inability to clear things up as a slap in the face. One source exclaims, “The Princess Royal rarely gives personal interviews, but she’s considering making an exception to clear up any confusion. She doesn’t think of herself as racist in the slightest and is disgusted her valid concerns have apparently been weaponized by the Sussexes and turned into ugly business.” The story concludes by mentioning that Princess Anne’s daughter, Zara Tindall, is raging over her mom being caught up in the airing of the family’s dirty laundry. “Zara and Meghan were never exactly friends, but the Sussexes have very much been dropped from her Christmas card list over this,” a source admits.

Gossip Cop’s Take

Phew, that’s a lot to absorb. This is a touchy, rather complicated matter for a couple of reasons. Number one being no one has reliably confirmed the real truth. While this story is plausible, it’s simply speculation at this point. Many of the quotes are from supposed sources that have a propensity towards twisting words, and the Duchess and Duke of Sussex already said they wouldn’t name the royal relative that spewed the insensitive comments, which is really the only way we will understand the real truth.

Plus, the tabloids have a long history of fueling feuds, especially between members of the royal family, even where they don’t exist. One gossip site claimed that Kate Middleton was angry at Meghan Markle for stealing her spotlight. Woman’s Day has already tried to pit the brothers against each other, alleging that Prince William and Harry were at war with each other over a Princess Diana tribute. Another time, this same outlet claimed Meghan Markle was plotting divorce from Prince Harry as she was already engaged to a hot-shot lawyer. Gossip Cop debunked all of these salacious suggestions, so it’s likely this current headline isn’t completely true and certainly not the whole picture.

