Report: Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton Set For Showdown At Princess Diana’s Statue Unveiling

Is Princess Diana responsible for the royal showdown of the century? A cover story reveals that Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton could have an “epic” confrontation at the unveiling of Princess Diana’s memorial next month. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Showdown In London’

According to Star, Markle and Middleton are well on their way to a public fight. Markle is contemplating whether or not to join Prince Harry on his next trip to England. A source says “Meghan wants to go back for the unveiling but nothing is set in stone,” as COVID-19 restrictions still exist, and she just gave birth to Lilibet Diana.

This would be the first reunion between Middleton and Markle since their icy appearance at the Commonwealth Service in March 2020. A source says “Meghan isn’t scared of Kate, but she isn’t in the right headspace to see her.” With two very young children, she may not want to deal with the reunion at all.

Markle may not go at all, for the transatlantic flight to England would disturb Lili’s burgeoning routine. A source says “all this waffling is driving William crazy,” and Middleton feels she “would make sure to attend” no matter what the circumstances. The story concludes with an insider saying “not attending seems like it may be the best option at this point.”

Major Bait And Switch

This story is a very circuitous way of saying Markle may or may not attend the unveiling of the Princess Diana statue. The cover of this story all but promises that a showdown is guaranteed to happen, yet that’s simply not the story we get. The story says Middleton and Markle “could be in for an epic showdown,” which is by definition speculation.

This is little more than a bait and switch that promises conflict and delivers nothing. This story is trying to invent controversy out of a difficult decision that has nothing at all to do with Middleton and everything with what’s right for the baby.

What Will Happen?

Markle will likely not attend the statue unveiling. A source close to the Duchess of Sussex says “Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace.” Markle recently honored Princess Diana in her children’s book The Bench, so we know there’s nothing resembling animosity there.

Other Tall Tales

This is the same tabloid that claimed Markle would spill royal secrets on the Ellen DeGeneres Show but that never happened. It also claimed Markle would give birth to twins, and that she cost Prince Charles the throne. She gave birth to “only” one baby, and the Prince of Wales is still the heir apparent.

This tabloid is content to mislead its readers with inaccurate stories. Markle won’t attend the statue unveiling for a very good reason, so you can disregard this story.

