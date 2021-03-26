Report: Meghan Markle Is A ‘Bipolar Narcissist’ According To ‘Psychological Profile’

Meghan Markle is on yet another tabloid cover this week claiming that she’s controlling Prince Harry with threats of self-harm. Some psych experts have diagnosed Markle, after her Oprah Winfrey interview with a litany of disorders. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Meghan’s Secret Psych Analysis’

Fresh off talking to body language and speech experts, the National Enquirer now claims to have its hands on a “top secret psychological profile of Prince Harry’s treacherous wife.” This dossier exposes Meghan Markle as a “pathological liar and bipolar narcissist with histrionic personality disorder.” A source says this is not a surprise, for Markle “used threats of suicide to get her way.”

An insider says that Markle couldn’t stomach being second to Kate Middleton, explaining, “Markle couldn’t stand that she and Harry would always be in their shadow and wanted to destroy her in-laws.” The tabloid then spoke to a doctor who has never treated Markle who says that “she is seeking to, and derives pleasure from, destroying, humiliating and getting revenge.”

The Cover Tells All

This story is a disgrace. The cover story of the National Enquirer threatens to “unmask Harry’s cruel and vindictive wife.” It says that Markle “threatened suicide to get her own way,” which is not true. From the cover story, we know exactly where this rag’s allegiances lay.

In the interview with Oprah Winfrey, Markle said she was a victim of “character assassination.” This is exactly the kind of coverage she was speaking out about. This hit piece oozes with hatred of not just Markle, but anyone who would ever speak out about their own mental health. Doctors who haven’t treated a patient should never speculate on disorders they could have or what their motivations could be. This is an unbelievably stupid story that is impossible to believe.

What Does It Know About Meghan Markle?

This tabloid prints a new hit piece every week, pretending to have real insight, but it never mentioned Markle’s struggle. Only now, when Markle personally speaks out about it, does the tabloid suddenly know enough about the situation to confidently print that she “threatened suicide.”

Markle did not threaten suicide to get what she waned. She was asking the royal family for help which she did not get. She spoke out specifically to help others who may be experiencing the same misery.

This takes a tremendous amount of courage, and all this tabloid has to say is that she’s actually unhinged. This tabloid’s utter lack of empathy in favor of hatred is as unsurprising as it is reprehensible. Furthermore, if there was a super-secret personality profile out there, how has it gone unmentioned by every legitimate news source in the world?

More Trashy Meghan Markle Stories

This tabloid has called Meghan Markle a monster and a diva who slept with Matt Lauer and lied about it. It claimed she only got pregnant to trap Prince Harry in the marriage. The Enquirer reported the Sussexes would net $500 million for the Winfrey interview without ever elaborating on how. This story attacking her mental health is just malicious for the sake of being malicious.

