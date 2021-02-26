Report: Meghan Markle Having Having Twin Girls

Meghan Markle recently announced that she and Prince Harry are expecting another child. Good for them! One tabloid claims she’s actually expecting twins. Gossip Cop investigates.

(New Idea)

‘Meghan’s Explosive Tell-All’

The cover story of New Idea reports Markle is having twin girls. The Sussexes are “still keeping mum on solve very important details,” and royal insiders “say Archie will have not one, but two siblings by his side when Meghan… gives birth.” Marke is expected to “conduct an explosive sit-down interview” with Oprah Winfrey where she’s “preparing to also announce a double pregnancy.”

A “source in LA” said “for CBS to give anyone, even a US president, 90 minutes on-air is absolutely unheard of,” so Markle “must have something huge to announce to grab so much prime airtime.” Markle “has made no secret of her desire to have two daughters,” and could have used IVF to increase her odds. The article concludes with a royal source saying the decision to do a tell-all interview with Winfrey is a “‘funny change of tact’ for a couple who hate ‘intense media scrutiny.’”

A Note On Media Scrutiny

There is an enormous difference between being hounded by the British tabloids and doing an interview with someone you trust. Markle obviously feels more comfortable in a controlled environment. It’s reckless and incompetent to suggest a sit-down interview on CBS is the same thing as the hounding of the British tabloids. Markle recently won her lawsuit against the Mail on Sunday, so the legal system agrees that her issues are justified.

Are There Twins?

Gossip Cop has no idea if Markle is secretly pregnant with twins, but neither does New Idea. We’ve busted so many of its trashy hit-pieces that it’s impossible to trust this report. We will say that Markle doesn’t exactly need an announcement of twins to get an interview with CBS, for she and Winfrey would’ve planned this interview long before any twins-related news came about. Stories about Markle having twins are extremely common, as we’ve busted loads of stories like this going back years now.

Loads Of Bogus Stories

This tabloid claimed it was over between the Sussexes back in September, but they’re clearly still together. It dug up an ancient picture of Markle with her ex-husband and invented a supposed scandal about it. Gossip Cop also busted its ludicrous story about Archie needing Kate Middleton’s permission to get married.

New Idea’s track record speaks for itself. It’s possible Markle is expecting twins, but it’s not possible for this tabloid to know that with any kind of certainty.