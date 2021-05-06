Report: Meghan Markle ‘Dashed’ To Hospital To Secretly Give Birth

Meghan Markle is pregnant with her second child, or so we’ve been led to believe. One story reports that after 24 hours of bed rest and an emergency hospital trip, Markle has given birth in secret. Gossip Cop investigates this wild rumor.

‘Pregnant Meghan’s Hospital Dash!’

In its cover story, New Idea reports that Markle gave birth to a baby girl last week. Prince Harry rushed home after Prince Philip’s funeral because Markle was about to give birth. The couple sped off to the hospital for the delivery despite originally planning a home birth.

A source says that Markle looked “very bumpy” a few weeks ago and appeared ready to give birth at “any moment.” Archie is apparently repeating the phrase “big brother,” which a source says means that “he thinks the baby is already here.” The story concludes with an insider saying that Prince Harry’s impending new baby joy “was plain to see and all he could talk about” on his recent trip to England.

What Does A ‘Bumpy’ Meghan Markle Look Like?

You hear a lot about baby bumps, but this is the first time Gossip Cop has seen a pregnant woman described as “very bumpy,” as if she was a road in need of re-paving. Furthermore, how in the world does this tabloid know what baby Archie is saying? A source with direct knowledge of what Archie’s saying would never ever talk to a tabloid like this. In classic New Idea fashion, this is a deliberately misleading story.

The tabloid uses the caption “Meghan was spotted arriving at a local hospital” beside a photo from her 2019 baby shower for Archie. The outlet knowingly uses an out-of-date photo on its cover to sell this bogus story. In reality, the outlet couldn’t use any new photographs because the story is totally false.

She’s Still Pregnant

What a bold claim from New Idea. Markle is perhaps the most closely watched celebrity in the world, so we seriously doubt she could secretly give birth with only this tabloid knowing the truth. Gossip Cop does not think she’s already had the baby.

The Duchess of Sussex released a press release this week to announce that she’s written a children’s book. This would be the perfect time to announce that a child’s been born as well, yet no announcement came. The couple is expecting their baby to come this summer, and we’re inclined to believe their word over these so-called sources.

Other Bogus Stories

This tabloid has claimed, on more than one occasion, that “it’s all over” between Prince Harry and Markle. They obviously haven’t broken up. It also once ran a cover story saying Markle was shockingly arrested.

That was a total bait-and-switch, as the story itself only said Markle was willing to be arrested for her beliefs. This outlet clearly cannot be trusted when it comes to stories about Markle. When she does give birth, Gossip Cop is sure you’ll read about it from just about every legitimate outlet under the sun.

