Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Developing 'Fly On The Wall' Reality Show For Netflix

There has been loads of speculation about what kind of content Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will make for Netflix. One report now indicates the Sussexes are going to make a reality show. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to the Sun, “Markle is desperate for the public to see” who she really is in a new 'fly-on-the-wall documentary series'. One of the most famous couples in the world are allowing cameras into their homes to track their day-to-day lives. A source says “it will be tasteful,” and the tabloid also points out a bit of hypocrisy from the Sussexes for leaving the UK to get away from the press, and now allowing “media intrusion” into their own home.
The tabloid says Markle is both “desperate” for the series to be released but also implies disappointment. “Netflix obviously want their pound of flesh,” a source says, so the first project will have to be a reality show. The Sussexes “had all these lofty ideas” about documentaries about “environmental causes and the poverty gap,” but what the network wants, it will get.
The brief story says the Sussexes “want to give people a glimpse into their lives.” At the same time, The Sun makes it known that this was Netflix’s idea and the duke and duchess are powerless to stop it. It doesn’t matter too much whose idea the reality show was because the entire story is false.
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Markle says,
The Duke and Duchess are not taking part in any reality shows.
A spokesperson for Netflix even chimed in to say the couple is hard at work, but the network is “ not disclosing any of the programming slate at this time.” This is par for the course, as no projects have been officially announced, but we now know for certain there will be no reality show.
The Sun has been busted by Gossip Cop a few times before. Last year it claimed Brad Pitt and Charlize Theron were dating, which was a fairly popular pairing that had no basis in reality. It also never had a handle on if Victoria Beckham would participate in a Spice Girls reunion. Both the concert reunion and this reality TV story just go to show that news in entertainment will not come from this source and will instead come from the people involved themselves.
This Netflix deal has sent tabloids into a frenzy. Gossip Cop is now routinely busting all manner of shows the couple is supposed to be working on. Even before the Netlfix deal, Heat claimed Markle would star in a reality show. By far the most common narrative, however, is a Sussex-produced Princess Diana documentary. Just about every tabloid has the same bogus story about Prince Harry defying the royal family to make a documentary about his mother.
The truth is no information has been publicly revealed about what projects specifically the Susssexes are working on. There’s no evidence that a Princess Diana documentary is being made, and now we know for a fact that no reality show is coming either.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.