Report: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Angry With Prince William Over Coronavirus Secret

The article then explains how supportive the public has been after learning of Prince William’s diagnosis, with the “soft treatment” being unsurprising for the Sussexes, “but that doesn’t mean they find it acceptable.” When the Sussxees delayed news of their pregnancy with Archie, “headlines screamed they were “seriously misleading” everyone,” the tabloid says. The tabloid does say that “when the news broke about William’s diagnosis, Harry and Meghan reached out to see if he was OK,” but the whole response to the diagnosis has only “reinforced that they definitely did the right thing” by leaving England.