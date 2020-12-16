Report: Matthew Perry 'Shocks' Friends With Engagement Announcement Amidst Sobriety

Recently, Matthew Perry confirmed he is engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Molly Hurwitz. One tabloid, however, is reportedly surprised by the good news. Why is that? Gossip Cop has a pretty good idea, but let’s dive into the report.
“Sober Matthew’s Shocking Engagement” reads the headline from the latest article by In Touch. According to the magazine, many are surprised by the news. “Matthew shocked everyone by getting engaged to Molly, but it makes perfect sense that he'd want to spend the rest of his life with her; she gave him something to live for,” reveals an insider.
The source, referencing Perry’s long battle with his drug addiction, continues, “He’s in an amazing place. He’s been sober and doing better than he has in a long time.” The tabloid notes the Friends star couldn’t have done this without Hurwitz. “Molly never gave up on him. He owes his sobriety to reestablishing his AA program and having Molly in his life. Molly has a great influence on him,” disclosed the informant.
The publication further details Hurwitz gave Perry “tough love” over the summer when the pair allegedly briefly split, insisting Hurwitz quietly stood by Perry who was spotted out looking disheveled. “Eventually,” the source adds, “he brushed himself off, and did the work to stay on the straight and narrow.” The publication asserts friends of the Fools Rush In actor are thrilled he’s finally found the one. “She’s truly his rock. It’s like the old Matthew is back. His friends are so relieved and he’s happier than ever.”
Despite what the tabloid is implying, it’s not that shocking Matthew Perry proposed to his longtime girlfriend. Perhaps, In Touch's skepticism stems from its previous report that came out in May alleging Perry and Hurwitz weren’t together. At the time, the publication purported Perry was spiraling again amid his split from Hurwitz. This story came out after a rare sighting of Perry where the actor appeared to look distressed.
While Gossip Cop didn’t report on the old article, it’s clear there was no need to, since the tabloid was wrong. Perry and Hurwirtz never split. Now, the outlet seems to be backtracking its prior narrative by purporting it’s too hard to believe The Whole Nine Yards star is getting married. Gossip Cop doesn’t doubt that Hurwitz supported Perry’s journey throughout their relationship and will continue to do so when they wed. But, honestly, why can’t the tabloids just be happy for the man?
Additionally, this isn’t the first time the tabloids tried to scrutinize Matthew Perry. Ever since news of the impending Friends reunion came out, the outlets have deemed Perry would ruin the special for his fellow cast-mates. For instance, the National Enquirer alleged Perry’s scathing “tell-all” would reveal his co-star's secrets. Before that, the paper asserted Perry was headed to fat camp with Matt LeBlanc to get in shape for the show.
Gossip Cop has corrected several bogus narratives about Matthew Perry and proved the actor was just fine. His engagement to Hurwitz should be proof of that.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.