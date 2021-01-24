Report: Matt Damon's Marriage 'On The Rocks'

Matt Damon has had a steady amount of high-profile work the past few months, and he's even about to rejoin the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, one outlet reports that things haven't been going so well when it comes to his relationship with his wife, Luciana Barroso. Here's what we know.
"Matt & Luciana: On The Rocks?" asks Life & Style. "Everyone thinks that Matt and Luciana are the definition of couples' goals. But behind closed doors, their relationship is far from perfect," a source says. "Whenever Matt had to travel for work, Luciana would complain that he was never home, but now with the state of the world as it is, there's been a noticeable shift in their marriage."
Apparently, "being holed up at home together has only put more distance between them," the snitch explains. "Luciana gets frustrated with him for not pulling his weight and it's causing a lot of tension." The stress has been obvious, the outlet argues, since Damon seems to be leaning so hard on best friend Ben Affleck. "Matt needs his space and tries to get out of the house whenever he can. Luciana finds it kind of annoying though. It makes her feel excluded," the source continues.
"Matt used to be so romantic, buying Luciana flowers every week and going out of his way to help out with the kids, but not so much anymore." As further evidence, the tabloid points to the fact that Damon hasn't been spotted with his wife "for months," and he was seen "wearing his wedding band on the wrong hand," which could only be a bad sign. The source does note that the two "have had rough patches before and pulled through," so the relationship may yet survive.
Matt Damon and his wife have actually been privately quarantining with their kids in Australia, as the actor is set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth. There's no way the couple would choose to do so if the past few months of quarantine have been a strain on their relationship. Using Damon's friendship with Ben Affleck is a weak argument at best, especially given the fact that the two just collaborated on The Last Duel, so there's likely still a fair amount of business and creative conversations they need to have. Plus, why is having a best friend somehow bad for a marriage? It's nonsense.
Given that Damon and his wife are also selling their old LA mansion and making their smaller New York penthouse their primary residence, the two are clearly on the same page with one another. We also can't help but imagine that Damon knows that going out every few days just for flowers when COVID-19 guidelines suggest cutting out unnecessary risks or trips, so it's weird to claim that he should be doing so.
Likewise, it makes more sense to think that the actor took off his ring to thoroughly wash his hands or just because that finger was sore from jamming it on something. A ring is not a relationship, nor is it some kind of message. Life & Style wrongly reported on a feud between Damon and Christian Bale on the set of Ford v Ferrari last year, and it doesn't seem like it's found a better Damon "insider" since then given how silly this latest one is.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
