Report: Matt Damon's Marriage 'On The Rocks'

What's Up With Damon And His Wife?

Matt Damon and his wife have actually been privately quarantining with their kids in Australia, as the actor is set to appear in Thor: Love and Thunder alongside Chris Hemsworth. There's no way the couple would choose to do so if the past few months of quarantine have been a strain on their relationship. Using Damon's friendship with Ben Affleck is a weak argument at best, especially given the fact that the two just collaborated on The Last Duel, so there's likely still a fair amount of business and creative conversations they need to have. Plus, why is having a best friend somehow bad for a marriage? It's nonsense.