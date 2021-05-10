Gossip Cop

Celebrities

Report: Matt Damon Spotted Without Ring, Marriage In Trouble

C
Cortland Ann
9:00 pm, May 9, 2021
Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso at the Ford v Ferrari premiere
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

A year ago, around the time of his 15th wedding anniversary, a tabloid claimed that Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso were having troubles in their marriage. Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and where the spouses stand today.

Matt Damon Not Wearing His Ring?

Last May, OK! reported the Good Will Hunting star and his wife were on the rocks after Damon was spotted without his wedding ring. The tabloid did clarify that the couple was still together, but they were “experiencing some serious growing pains” in lockdown. Between homeschooling kids and Damon’s filming schedule changing, the couple were together more than usual which “led to increased tension between them.”

The outlet brought Damon’s long-time friend and collaborator Ben Affleck into the mix, arguing that Barroso wasn’t happy Damon was helping Affleck through his breakup with Ana de Armas. An inside source claimed that while Barroso felt sorry for her husband’s friend, his neediness was a bit much. “The way Matt rushes over to his house to check on him every other day is frustrating for her,” a source said.

Gossip Cop immediately pointed out inaccuracies in the tabloid’s story. At the time, Damon and Affleck were on separate continents and not spending “every other day” together as the outlet claimed. Damon and his family, including his wife, were in Australia filming Thor: Love and Thunder. Affleck was back in the states in LA to ride out the quarantine near his children. 

Logical Explanation

While Gossip Cop was not able to confirm that Matt Damon was always wearing his wedding ring in photos, it’s not uncommon for people to simply not wear it on some outings. It’s almost like celebrities are real people who may have a logical explanation for not wearing their ring. 

Apparently, outlets love to use ringless fingers as justification that a relationship is on the rocks. As Gossip Cop pointed out, this type of story pops up in tabloids all the time. At one time Margot Robbie and her husband were in trouble after Robbie was spotted without a ring. At another, longtime couple Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick were headed for divorce because Parker sported a bare finger one time. 

Since the story was first reported, Damon and Barroso have been photographed together countless times. The couple is still in Australia and has been seen together at parties and out and about the town.

