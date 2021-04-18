Report: Mark Harmon Worried About Wife Pam Dawber’s ‘NCIS’ Role

Mark Harmon is reportedly having a bit of a disagreement with his wife, Pam Dawber, over their future together. Her NCIS appearance apparently reignited her spark for acting, while Harmon is ready to retire from the show and Hollywood in general. Here’s what we know.

Mark Harmon’s Ready To Retire?

“Mark & Pam’s Work Woes,” says one story in the latest copy of OK!. The outlet reports that Harmon and his wife are having a bit of a “career clash” after her recent guest appearance on NCIS. An insider source tells the magazine that Harmon “doesn’t want her getting any big ideas about going back to acting full-time” once her arc wraps up. According to the tipster, however, Dawber had a ton of fun acting again “and she loved it so much that she can’t wait to land more gigs.” The magazine notes that Dawber spoke highly of her experience on the NCIS set, and the actress said she felt safe and like she already knew everyone on the set.

The plan to get back into acting is reportedly frustrating her husband, who “was looking forward to finally kicking back with his wife” once he exited NCIS, as his contract is up at the end of this season. “But Pam feels this could be her big shot to get back out there,” the source says. “She’d like to have Mark’s support, but friends think she’ll follow her heart on this one.”

Is Mark Harmon Upset With His Wife?

For one, we’re sure that if Pam Dawber really wanted to get back into acting full-time, Mark Harmon would support her. For two, the couple is notoriously private, so we don’t believe that there even is any sort of legitimate source behind these claims. It’s impossible to say that an actor will never do another project, but given Dawber’s filmography, it seems safe to say that she’s not champing at the bit to get back into work.

Aside from the rare single-episode appearance, she seems happy to stay out of the spotlight. Their youngest son is 28, so she’s had years to get back to it if she was interested. Dawber did in fact compliment the show’s crew, but she dropped no hints about her career.

We also don’t quite know what Mark Harmon’s future with NCIS looks like or whether or not he’ll disappear from Hollywood after this latest season, but we do know that we can’t trust OK! to have any insight into actors’ plans. The tabloid wrongly predicted Tom Selleck’s retirement not too long ago. A few years ago, it declared that Sandra Bullock was leaving Hollywood. Plenty of stars successfully retire and stay retired, while there’s still a fair amount that only appear when they feel like it, like if they had the chance to work with their spouse of over three decades. Whatever Mark Harmon and Pam Dawber’s plans are, we wish them the best.

