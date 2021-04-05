Report: Mark Harmon Preparing For ‘NCIS’ Exit

As the show’s 19th season hangs in the balance, many think that Mark Harmon is stepping away from the role of Leroy Jethro Gibbs on NCIS. One report says that there’s new evidence that points to Harmon’s retirement. Here’s what we know.

Mark Harmon Ready To Retire?

“Mark’s Ready To Walk Into Sunset With Pam” says the National Enquirer. According to the magazine, the recent announcement of Pam Dawber’s four-episode arc on the show is “the surest sign yet that the 69-year-old heartthrob is preparing to split from the hit show,” source reveal. “Working with Pam was always at the top of Mark’s bucket list,” an insider explains. “They’ve never worked together, and he wasn’t about to walk away without getting that chance!”

Dawber is indeed joining her husband on NCIS, playing a reporter named Marcie Warren who’s investigating Gibbs’ suspension after violently beating a suspect. The preview for the newest episode certainly looks like there might be some chemistry between Harmon and Dawber’s characters, but of course, that could just be the result of their decades of marriage.

The magazine then speculates that Harmon’s past squabbles with NCIS producers and co-stars are the reason he’s ready to step away. “He feels he just doesn’t need the aggravation,” a source says. “Having Pam on the show is a dream come true for Mark, and now they can go live the quiet life they want.”

The Future Of Gibbs On ‘NCIS’

Could this be Mark Harmon’s final season on NCIS? It very well could be. However, it could also be his final season as the show’s lead before being relegated to a guest star. In the show itself, Gibbs was suspended indefinitely after refusing to apologize for beating a dog abuser and subsequently adopted one of the criminal’s wounded dogs. Fans have noted that it’d be in character for him to only do so when he knew that he’d have the time to properly care for the dog, meaning even in NCIS, Gibbs thinks he’s not going to be a full-time investigator.

(CBS)

It’s also worth noting that this isn’t the first time that Gibbs’ unwilling retirement has been a plot point in the show, so there are a number of directions his character’s future can develop. Retirement is a totally fair prediction, but Mark Harmon stepping down to the occasional guest star would make a lot of sense since his presence would make a 19th season more appealing to CBS and viewers alike. However, the only people who know his plans are Harmon himself and NCIS’s producers. The National Enquirer‘s speculation about his past problems with the show seems baseless, and given its past reporting on Harmon, we’re beyond skeptical.

The Enquirer made up a feud between Harmon and Blue Bloods star Tom Selleck last year, which we easily debunked. The tabloid has also tried to claim that Harmon had alienated everyone on the set of NCIS, which also turned out to be bogus. Calling him a heartthrob doesn’t cover for its repeated jabs at his personal relationships. Mark Harmon could retire, step down, or even return to the show full-time if it comes back for a 19th season. Only time will tell, not the National Enquirer.

