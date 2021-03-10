Report: Mark Harmon Cancelled ‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Over Scott Bakula Feud

Is Mark Harmon to blame for the end of NCIS: New Orleans? One tabloid claims that Harmon had the series canceled to knock off his rival Scott Bakula. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Stabbed In The Bak-ula!’

According to the Globe, “Mark Harmon plotted to get spin off NCIS: New Orleans canceled and rival Scott Bakula off the air.” Sources say that Harmon “wanted to save his own series from losing ratings and felt Scott… was stealing his spotlight.” Harmon used his sway at CBS to take Bakula down after he “saw how fans were responding to Scott and he didn’t like it.”

Insiders say that the two have been competing “since the ‘90s when mark captured hearts on Chicago Hope and Scott scored a slew of awards on Quantum Leap.” Harmon’s “old insecurities and jealousy started to fester again,” a source says, so he used the sagging ratings of NCIS: New Orleans as “the excuse” for cancellation. The article concludes by saying, “CBS gives Mark whatever he wants because there wouldn’t be an NCIS without him — and he knows it!”

Mark Harmon And Scott Bakula Are Fine

Mark Harmon and Scott Bakula get along just fine. Harmon was the executive producer personally responsible for NCIS: New Orleans, and he had positive things to say about Bakula when the show started: “I’ve known Scott for years, and he’s worked with my wife, and we’ve known the same people and run into each other a bunch of times.”

Why would Harmon trust Bakula to head a spin-off series, only to stab him in the back seven years later? It just doesn’t make sense. This story also said that NCIS was in danger of cancellation over lower ratings, but it fails to mention that it’s still the highest-rated drama series on television.

Harmon did not cancel a show he produces so he could get 30 years’ worth of revenge. NCIS: New Orleans, which had respectable ratings over its seven-year run, got the ax partially to make room for a new spin-off: NCIS: Hawaii. This story is inaccurate and bogus.

Other Silly Mark Harmon Stories

Gossip Cop busted the Globe back in 2019 for claiming that Harmon was quitting NCIS. He’s still on the hit series, but that hasn’t stopped tabloids from printing bogus stories about him.

The National Enquirer regularly targets Mark Harmon. It recently claimed that he was a rude hermit on set, and it invented a rivalry between Harmon and Tom Selleck. For some reason, tabloids love inventing rivalries for Harmon. NCIS: New Orleans coming to an end was not motivated by any personal vendetta against Scott Bakula.

