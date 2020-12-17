Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit

After Marie Osmond announced her departure from The Talk, there was a ton of speculation that Sharon Osbourne was somehow behind the change. One outlet reports that Osmond is now working on a way to show up her former co-star with a shocking new plan. Here's what we know.
"Looking Good Is The Best Revenge!" declares the Globe. Calling her "desperate to turn back time," the outlet says she's going all out on spite-inspired plans to make Sharon Osbourne regret pushing her off of The Talk. The singer is reportedly "bitter over recently being pushed off her co-host gig," and, according to an anonymous insider, it was Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood "who basically drove her off the show. Marie was crushed for weeks after it happened."
Osmond's revenge plan is supposedly focused on landing a "plum new TV gig," and "she's telling everybody far and wide she's going to show Sharon who's the real queen bee." The only route to that new job, it seems, is revamping her looks with as much plastic surgery as she can get.
"She's getting everything done from Botox and fillers to face-lift to a boob job and lipo-sculpting to enhance her waistline," the insider reveals, noting that the star's friends are apparently quite worried that she could come out worse for wear after so many procedures. "But there's no changing Marie's mind," the source says. "She's determined to wipe every new line, every new crease off her face."
For starters, this rumor makes a lot of bold and baseless assumptions about Osmond and The Talk. Osmond herself has laughed off the idea of some sort of feud between her and Sharon Osbourne before. Gossip Cop has actually looked into the idea that Osbourne was somehow responsible for the departures of nearly everyone who has left the show in its decade-plus runtime multiple times this year, and we have yet to find a rumor that has any sort of basis in the truth. People leave talk shows all the time, and The Talk also lost Eve since the show's format requires a lot of time away from home. It's not a twist nor a surprise to have stars come and go.
And as Marie Osmond herself said, she wanted to be able to take a step back and spend more time with her family. She's doing exactly what she said she would, as evidenced by her latest Twitter post. The star spent countless hours quilting blankets for her grandchildren, which we expect wouldn't be possible if she was going under the knife every other day. We don't really see the need to question a woman's commitment to her family, even if she is a celebrity.
To be completely honest, we wouldn't be surprised in the least to see Marie Osmond reappear with a program of her own sometime in the future. She's obviously got a passion and an audience. However, those things have been present and obvious for years now, and it's articles like the Globe's that contribute to the ongoing issues surrounding women, age, and beauty standards in Hollywood.
After all, the Globe is the same outlet that was confident that Osbourne was getting canned from the show for her behavior, which obviously hasn't come true. It falsely reported that Whoopi Goldberg quit The View to get away from Meghan McCain. The outlet called Tyra Banks "chubby" and declared that Jennifer Aniston looked like she'd been starving herself due to a breakup with Brad Pitt. This latest report on Marie Osmond looks to be just as trashy and wrong as always.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
