Report: Marie Osmond Planning 'Revenge' Against Sharon Osbourne After Forced 'The Talk' Exit

Marie Osmond Is Already Busy

For starters, this rumor makes a lot of bold and baseless assumptions about Osmond and The Talk. Osmond herself has laughed off the idea of some sort of feud between her and Sharon Osbourne before. Gossip Cop has actually looked into the idea that Osbourne was somehow responsible for the departures of nearly everyone who has left the show in its decade-plus runtime multiple times this year, and we have yet to find a rumor that has any sort of basis in the truth. People leave talk shows all the time, and The Talk also lost Eve since the show's format requires a lot of time away from home. It's not a twist nor a surprise to have stars come and go.