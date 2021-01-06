Report: Marie Osmond 'Furious' With Brother Donny Over New One-Man Show In Vegas

Gossip Cop's Take

Was Donny Osmond upset with his sister for not including him when she joined the cast of The Talk? Or was Marie angry when Donny lent his vocal talents in the Disney film Mulan? The two siblings are adults and have had their own career for years that sometimes did not include each other. And, since Gossip Cop has already debunked rumors that claimed behind-the-scenes tension was a factor in Marie's decision to leave The Talk, there's no need for her to feel "betrayed" or stung by Donny's "insensitivity" to her supposedly sad plight. With that factor gone, the story loses much of its steam, which is why Gossip Cop determined it's mostly false.