Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez

Did Jennifer Lopez call off the wedding to Alex Rodriguez because of Marc Anthony? One story says Anthony did all he could to stop his ex-wife from marrying Rodriguez. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Why J. Lo Really Called Off The Wedding’

According to New Idea, Lopez only canceled her wedding to Rodriguez because of her ex-husband. Anthony was not happy about the engagement, and a planned an intervention to stop the wedding. A source says “he can’t stand Alex,” and “doesn’t think Alex has the capacity to be faithful.”

Bait And Switch

There is nothing to this story. The heading promises detail on why the wedding was really called off, but the story itself is extremely non-committal. It never says Anthony spoke to Lopez, just that he “was planning an intervention.” Did that intervention happen? Why would Lopez listen to her ex-husband’s word over that of her fiance?

This is just another New Idea bait and switch. It promises an inside scoop and delivers a wafer-thin story made up of unrelated anecdotes. The lion’s share of this story is actually just running down various cheating allegations against Rodriguez, including how, as a so-called insider says, he “cheated his brother-in-law in their real estate partnership.” That’s not even a romantic relationship, so its inclusion is utterly preposterous.

How Are Lopez And Rodriguez Doing?

As Gossip Cop has pointed out numerous times before, Rodriguez and Lopez were forced to delay their wedding due to COVID-19. Anthony had nothing to do with it, so this story is completely false. This story originally came out in February, and since then so much has happened.

It looked like Rodriguez and Lopez had broken up for good, but now it looks like the two are working through their issues. They were still together as of a week ago, but keep checking in with Gossip Cop as that could change any day.

Other Silly Stories

Since the phantom break-up, this tabloid has already claimed Lopez was moving on with multiple men. She supposedly had her eye on Brad Pitt, then Channing Tatum had his eye on her. Lots of looks going around it seems. Lopez and Rodriguez still haven’t officially broken up, so these stories are absurd.

This is also the tabloid that claimed Lopez was enduring a midlife crisis because she got a haircut it didn’t like. With a track record as bad as this, Gossip Cop can comfortably say this Anthony story is completely false.

