Report: Lori Loughlin's Marriage 'On The Brink' After Prison Stint

In 2019, Lori Loughlin and several others were charged with conspiracy and fraud in the college admissions scandal. After initially pleading guilty, the actress and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, both changed their verdicts to guilty and were separately sentenced to time in jail. Following the controversy, rumors spread about the negative effect the scandal had on the two’s relationship. One tabloid is now suggesting that Loughlin and Giannulli’s marriage is on the brink now that he's serving his time. Gossip Cop investigates.
According to Star, when Mossimo Giannulli is released from prison in a few months, he could be a “single man.” An insider says that things between Lori Loughlin and her husband “were fraying” before the spouses turned themselves in.
Both Loughlin and Giannulli were among 50 individuals charged by the FBI for fraud and bribery in March 2019. The couple was accused of paying $500,000 to help forge their daughter's high school records to help them achieve admission into the University of Southern California. Loughlin served her two-month sentence, while Giannulli began his five-month sentence two months ago.
The source reveals, “There’s been a lot of finger-pointing and blame,” between the pair. The informant discloses that the couple plan to live separate lives because they sold their Bel-Air home. Another source added, “They both acknowledge their foundation has crumbled.”
Gossip Cop can correct the story. While the fallout from the college bribery scandal was harsh for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to deal with, the pair aren’t planning to live separate lives when Giannulli is released from prison. A source close to the family tells Gossip Cop that the story isn’t true. Also, according to the more reliable People, Loughlin is actually worried about her husband being in jail. That doesn’t sound like the actress is looking to leave him. As for the couple selling their home in Los Angeles, that much was true, but the spouses purchased a home in Hidden Hills shortly after.
And as we stated earlier, Gossip Cop has corrected several inaccurate accounts since the scandal broke about what was really going on in Lori Loughlin’s personal life. For instance, Star reported two years ago that Loughlin'’ daughters were going to testify against their mother for revenge. A month later, the same tabloid asserted that Loughlin took a secret plea deal for a five-year prison sentence.
Last March, the publication alleged that the actress was furious with her daughters for carelessly posting on their social media accounts amid the scandal. Gossip Cop busted these phony stories after we investigated the reports.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
