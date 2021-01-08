Report: Lori Loughlin's Marriage 'On The Brink' After Prison Stint

The Truth Behind Lori Loughlin And Giannulli's Relationship

Gossip Cop can correct the story. While the fallout from the college bribery scandal was harsh for Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli to deal with, the pair aren’t planning to live separate lives when Giannulli is released from prison. A source close to the family tells Gossip Cop that the story isn’t true. Also, according to the more reliable People, Loughlin is actually worried about her husband being in jail. That doesn’t sound like the actress is looking to leave him. As for the couple selling their home in Los Angeles, that much was true, but the spouses purchased a home in Hidden Hills shortly after.