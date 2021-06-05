Report: Lori Loughlin Trying To ‘Save Marriage’ With Trip To Mexico

Are Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli planning a luxury trip to Mexico to save their marriage? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli ‘In Need Of An Escape’?

This week’s edition of Star reports that Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are headed to Mexico for some serious couple’s R&R. After finishing their prison sentences for their roles in the now-infamous college admissions scandal, a judge has granted them permission to cross the border for a sunbathed getaway. In their request to the court, the couple cited their intentions to “spend time with family,” but the tabloid insists they plan to do more than that.

“Their marriage was under strain before their prison stints, but they decided to put their problems to the side and figure out where they stood at a later date,” an inside source spills to the tabloid. The magazine asserts that the time has come for them to make some serious decisions about their marriage. While the couple is surely going to use the time for some much-needed relaxation, the trip is about more than that. “Ultimately, Lori and Mossimo want to work things out. They have a lot of healing to do,” the insider concludes.

Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Take ‘Marriage-Saving Vacay’?

So, is it true that the Full House alum and her fashion designer husband are headed south in a “last-ditch effort” to save their marriage? Well, it’s true the couple is headed to Mexico on vacation, but it’s not because their marriage is failing. Aside from the dubious word of an unnamed “insider,” the tabloid provides no insight into the couple’s marriage at all. It’s entirely possible that they are in need of some time together after spending months apart while serving their time, but it doesn’t mean their relationship is in jeopardy.

Gossip Cop was able to get in touch with a source close to Loughlin and Giannulli who confirmed the story was total rubbish. If anything, the news should confirm that the couple is doing just fine and wants to spend more time together. Only tabloids will take a romantic getaway as a sign of trouble in a marriage. Obviously, the magazine decided to make drama for the couple out of nothing.

The Tabloid On Lori Loughlin

Besides, it’s obvious Star has no insight into Loughlin’s life. Last year the tabloid published a bizarre report claiming Loughlin made a secret plea deal to serve five years. Obviously, the story wasn’t true at all and the actress only served two months. Then in October, the magazine reported that Loughlin’s daughters were testifying against her. Again, the magazine was wrong, and the family has supported one another through the entire scandal. Obviously, Star can’t be trusted when it comes to Lori Loughlin.

