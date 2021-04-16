Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail

Are tensions high between Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin? One report says things aren’t peachy since they’ve been released from prison. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Mossimo And Lori’s Tense Reunion’

According to OK!, Giannulli’s early release from prison came as a relief for Loughlin, but she’s not sure what to expect. A source says “their relationship was falling apart before they headed to prison. Neither one knew how things would be when they got out.’ The two are both preparing for a serious conversation where all the air will be cleared.

An insider says Loughlin “is extremely embarrassed about putting the family through such an experience,” while Giannulli wishes Loughlin had been more supportive. The two have different views of the future as well, with an insider saying Giannulli is “pretty over Hollywood in general, whereas Lori’s eager to clear her name and get back on TV.”

It’s not all doom and gloom though, for a source says, “Lori’s told pals that they plan to seek therapy when Mossimo’s up for it, but she’s not pressuring him so soon.” The article concludes with an insider saying “they both need to learn to forgive and be kind to each other.” Hopefully, the next year is better than the last.

Where’s The Reunion?

This story makes it sound like Giannulli and Loughlin are still anticipating their reunion, but it already happened. Giannulli was released two weeks early from prison on April 3, and his daughters Olivia Jade and Bella Rose Giannulli picked him up.

Loughlin and Giannulli have definitely reunited by now, yet the tabloid only postulates on what might happen when they reunite. If the tabloid really had the insight it claims to then it would say what actually happened. A source close to Loughlin assured Gossip Cop that this story was not true.

This story is built on loads of bogus myths we’ve already busted about the couple. They weren’t at each other’s throats before doing time, and Loughlin isn’t obsessed with returning to television. Giannulli’s prison tenure also wasn’t as harrowing as the tabloids made it sound.

What’s Really Going On?

Giannulli and Loughlin purchased a new home before they went to prison, so they both saw a future with one another. Since her release, Loughlin has kept a low profile and focused on her mandated community service. Gossip Cop expects Giannulli to do the same.

Other Bogus Stories

OK! loves talking about tension in marriages. It claimed Julia Roberts and Danny Moder had uncleared tension. It ran an almost identical story about Matt Damon’s marriage. This is just a lazy trope the tabloid falls back on.

This is the same outlet that claimed Loughlin and Giannulli were living separate lives before doing time. It had no hard evidence then, and no evidence now to back that story up. This “tension” story is completely false.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

Why Prince Harry Won’t Salute At Prince Philip’s Funeral

Report: ‘Frail And Feeble’ Ozzy Osbourne Headed ‘To The Grave’

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?