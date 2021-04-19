Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Crumbling After Prison

Are Mossimo Giannulli and Lori Loughlin falling apart after returning home from prison? One report suggests that the prison sentence for the college admission scandal has put a strain on the marriage. Gossip Cop investigates.

Lori Loughlin’s ‘Life After Prison’

According to Life & Style, Giannulli and Loughlin’s reunion was bittersweet. The couple’s prison sentences did not overlap, so they haven’t seen one another in over six months. A source says that “there were a lot of tears and hugs” when Giannulli and Loughlin reunited, but this joy soon faded.

An insider says Loughlin “wasn’t sure how her marriage could survive” the college admission scandal, and her current goal is to heal the marriage. This won’t be easy, as prison changed Giannulli. A source says, “It scared Lori to see her one-time protector beaten down.”

Lori Loughlin is reportedly willing to do whatever it takes, including therapy and counseling, to get the marriage back to where it once was. The couple is cooking and exercising together and planning a family holiday. The article concludes with a source saying, “They’ve acknowledged that they’ve had a privileged life and made some huge mistakes. This was a huge wake-up call.”

What’s Going On With Loughlin And Giannulli?

This is just a carbon copy of a story Gossip Cop has already debunked. OK! claimed that Loughlin and Giannulli would soon have a tense reunion, but it neglected to provide any details on the reunion. A source close to Loughlin assured us that this story was not true.

Since their respective prison releases, Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have deliberately kept a low profile, so it’s tough to trust a report like this. How would this tabloid know what Loughlin and Giannulli’s reunion looked like? The reunion was not photographed, so we know this couldn’t have come from a reporter. Unless Loughlin and Giannuli personally spoke to Life & Style, something that would never happen, then this story can only be speculative.

They Are Looking Forward

Loughlin and Giannulli do have their focus on the future. A source tells People, a far more reputable outlet than the outlet in question, that the two “are both beyond relieved to have completed their prison sentences. Mossimo has to finish his community service, but then he can really move on.” The source added that Loughlin does hope to return to acting someday, and the family just wants a fresh start.

While this legitimate report from People is similar to the tabloid story, the finer details don’t add up. There’s no hint of prison “changing” Giannulli, and no mention that a lot of hard work will be necessary to fix the marriage. The reunion doesn’t sound bittersweet in the slightest.

Terrible Track Record

This is the same tabloid that claimed Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli would get divorced in 2020. That never happened. Loughlin also never joined the cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Life & Style also claimed that Loughlin had been sentenced to ten years, yet another completely made-up story.

With a track record this bad, it’s impossible to trust this most recent report. Loughlin and Giannulli are obviously relieved to have prison over with, and the marriage is not as dire as this outlet makes it sound.

More News From Gossip Cop

Michelle Obama Divorcing Barack, Stepping Away From The Spotlight

Tiger Woods Asleep At The Wheel? Accident Investigator Claims He Might Have Been

Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?

This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021

Report: Lori Loughlin And Mossimo Giannulli Have ‘Tense’ Reunion After He Is Released From Jail