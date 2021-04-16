Report: Lori Harvey ‘Jealous’ After Photo Of Michael B. Jordan Kissing Another Woman Leaks

Is Lori Harvey “jealous” of Michael B. Jordan’s A Journal for Jordan co-star Chanté Adams? After paparazzi shots of Jordan and Adams kissing were leaked to the public, one tabloid claims the daughter of veteran TV host Steve Harvey was planning to keep a close eye on the two of them. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Lori Harvey ‘Annoyed’ Over Boyfriend’s Kiss?

According to Life & Style, Lori Harvey has been “left reeling” after photos of her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, and his co-star Chanté Adams smooching on set became public. Adams and Jordan star in the upcoming film A Journal for Jordan, and the kiss was not one of passion, a source tells the tabloid, but purely business. That doesn’t matter very much to Lori, the snitch continues.

“Of course, they were just shooting a scene for the film, but Lori was still annoyed,” the tattler insists. Supposedly “jealous” over the onscreen smooch, Lori allegedly questioned Jordan about it, but the 34-year-old actor waved away her concerns. “She asked Michael about it, and he brushed it off and explained it was part of the job.”

Regardless of Jordan’s reassurances, Lori evidently still “has her suspicions.” As a result, she’s apparently determined to begin keeping “a very close eye on them” from here on. In fact, the source gleefully whispers, “Lori’s been thinking about dropping by the set” to make sure the two aren’t getting up to anything funny behind her back.

Gossip Cop’s Got The Real Scoop On The Situation

This rumor is a load of nonsense, Gossip Cop has determined. Even the source had to admit that the “kiss” between Michael B. Jordan and Chanté Adams was simply something they did because they’re actors. The two are playing romantic interests in the film, so it’s not surprising that they would share an onscreen smooch or two.

Lori Harvey has also been surrounded by Hollywood types her entire life, including her famous father. It feels implausible that she would suddenly be so uncomfortable with her actor boyfriend kissing another woman, especially when it’s completely innocent. This tabloid obviously just saw the set photos and decided to spin this unbelievable and childish narrative as a way to create conflict and sell magazines.

Gossip Cop has debunked Life & Style so often in the past, it’s not exactly surprising that we have a hard time taking the tabloid seriously. Especially when it prints bogus stories so often, like the time it claimed that Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber were “on the rocks.” The longtime couple are clearly still happily married, which proves we were right to doubt the story at the time. We also busted the tabloid for claiming that Miranda Lambert was pregnant with her first child. The country music star was most assuredly not, so the outlet managed to not only be wrong, but rude and impertinent as well. That’s a balance it hits a lot.

More News From Gossip Cop

Prince Andrew ‘Homeless And Broke’ After Queen Elizabeth Disowned Him



Report: Marc Anthony Convinced Jennifer Lopez To Call Off Wedding To Alex Rodriguez



Prince William Secretly Coronated King As Queen Elizabeth Plans To Step Down?



This Controversial Shoe Is the Biggest Footwear Trend Of 2021



Katie Holmes Planning Wedding At Historic New York Church?