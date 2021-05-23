Report: Loretta Lynn, 89, ‘Totally Batty’ And Becoming A Hoarder

She may be a coal miner’s daughter, but could country music legend Loretta Lynn also be a “serious” hoarder? One tabloid is alleging Lynn, 89, is “trapped by junk and won’t throw anything away.” Gossip Cop investigates these claims.

A Hoarding Horror Show

The Globe reports the legendary singer has gone “totally batty” and is keeping her house in disarray. The allegations range from “food containers stacked to high heaven” to a“disorganized office” to homes being “stuffed to the rafters.” According to an inside source, “She won’t throw anything away whether it’s a sweater she wore 60 years ago, greeting cards or rubber bands.”

Her six kids are worried about their mother, according to the source. “It’s exasperating for her kids and especially her staff who have to dust crammed shelves and corners and other spaces.” The publication chargee that Lynn is actively adding to her collection, looking for memorabilia and collectibles online. “She keeps bringing in more because people send her gifts and she’s always finding stuff online.”

Twisted Truths

Gossip Cop can easily bust this story The photos used for the article are actually close-ups of displays in one of Lynn’s four museums on her property at the Loretta Lynn Ranch. While it’s certainly crowded, there’s clearly some purposeful arranging going on. It is true that Lynn keeps some of the things her fans have sent her – she even gave them their own museum, The Loretta Lynn Doll and Fan Museum. The way the article is worded also implies that Lynn’s childhood home is also stuffed to the gills with clutter. In reality, the log cabin is also part of the museum.

As for allegations that Lynn is “batty,” the country musician released her 50th album in March. The well-reviewed record “Still Woman Enough” features rerecordings of some of Lynn’s biggest hits and includes duets with country superstars Reba McEntire, Margo Price, Tanya Tucker, and Carrie Underwood.

Same Old Song

The Globe has been fabricating stories about country music icons for years. In 2019, the publication claimed Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were divorcing, even though the two were building houses for Habitat for Humanity together. That same year, the outlet alleged Tim McGraw and Faith Hill were going through a “167 million divorce nightmare.” Lynn’s duet partner Reba McEntire wasn’t immune from the magazine vitriol in January when it alleged the singer was in a love triangle with ex-boyfriend, Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo, and current beau Rex Linn. Gossip Cop busted all stories, just as we’re busting this one about Loretta Lynn.

