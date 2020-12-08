Report: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin 'Disgusted' Over Teen Daughter Dating Scott Disick

Gossip Cop's Take

This tabloid couldn’t have gotten the story more wrong if it tried. First of all, the relationship between Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick is nowhere near as serious as the outlet and its almost certainly fake sources made it out to be. According to E! News, a much more reputable outlet, Disick and Amelia already discussed the fact that they wanted to keep their relationship “casual.” Sources also told the outlet that Disick had yet to introduce Amelia to his three children he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the reality star went out of his way to only see Amelia on days he didn’t have his kids. That seems to indicate much about the casual nature of their relationship.