Report: Lisa Rinna, Harry Hamlin 'Disgusted' Over Teen Daughter Dating Scott Disick

Have Harry Hamlin and Lisa Rinna “warned” Scott Disick to stay away from their 19-year-old daughter, Amelia Hamlin? One tabloid claims the teen’s relationship with the much older Disick has caused a “major rift” between Amelia and her famous parents. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.
“Harry & Lisa Warn Scott: Stay Away From Amelia” reads the headline from this week’s cover of Star. The tabloid purports that Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are “desperate” to keep “bad-boy Scott Disick” away from their daughter Amelia. Disick and Amelia recently made headlines after their flirty beach date was caught on camera by the paparazzi. The two walked the beach in their bathing suits, with Disick draping a casual arm around Amelia’s shoulders.
It should be noted that the cover of this tabloid was altered to photoshop out a water bottle Disick carried in his right hand. With the misleading editing, it almost looks as if Disick is grabbing a handful of Amelia’s chest, but that’s clearly not the case in unaltered images of the duo.
Regardless, sources for the tabloid insist that Hamlin and Rinna are “furious” and “disgusted” over Amelia’s new relationship, with one source telling the outlet, “Harry doesn’t want his daughter to be just another good time for some guy.” Rinna, on the other hand, was “fuming” and wishes “Amelia would have found someone different to date.”
Lisa is worried Scott is playing Amelia and Harry is well aware of Scott’s reputation for being a wild guy who loves younger women. Neither of them want to see their daughter have her heart stomped on.
Disick, according to one dubious source, supposedly “understands Lisa and Harry don’t approve of him,” but he’s not about to let that small fact “ keep him from his gorgeous new conquest.” “Scott lives his life the way he wants, and right now, he’s crazy about Amelia,” the snitch explains.
He knows her folks are leaning on her to end things before she gets in any deeper, but Scott is telling her they have something good happening.
Amelia seems to feel the same way about Disick, the suspicious insider reports. And though her parents are worried that their daughter will “get caught up in Scott’s party lifestyle, leading to some potentially big problems down the road,” their concern has seemingly only driven her further into Disick’s arms.
Knowing her parents are dead-set against this relationship is kind of exciting for Amelia. She’s determined to carve her own pathing life, even if it isn’t the path Harry and Lisa want.
This tabloid couldn’t have gotten the story more wrong if it tried. First of all, the relationship between Amelia Hamlin and Scott Disick is nowhere near as serious as the outlet and its almost certainly fake sources made it out to be. According to E! News, a much more reputable outlet, Disick and Amelia already discussed the fact that they wanted to keep their relationship “casual.” Sources also told the outlet that Disick had yet to introduce Amelia to his three children he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. In fact, the reality star went out of his way to only see Amelia on days he didn’t have his kids. That seems to indicate much about the casual nature of their relationship.
As far as Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are concerned, they’re also not nearly as worried about Amelia’s choice of date. A rep for Rinna denied that there was any familial tension and insisted that both Rinna and Hamlin supported Amelia unconditionally. Another source told E! News that the parents believed that the relationship was a “phase.” Amelia is still young, and is more than entitled to date around if she pleases.
This tabloid has pushed false stories about Scott Disick’s love life for years now. Way back in 2018, Star claimed Kourtney Kardashian was furious over Disick’s house-flipping reality show. There were multiple reasons why that bogus narrative fell apart, which Gossip Cop explained in detail. This was also the same outlet that claimed Sofia Richie and Disick were planning a New Year’s Eve wedding and a baby last year. As our readers are well aware, Richie and Disick broke up earlier this year, putting an end to the pair’s three-year relationship. It’s embarrassingly obvious that this tabloid doesn’t do their research.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
