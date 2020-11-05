Report: Lil Nas X 'Comes Out' As Transgender

Gossip Cop's Take

Let’s cut to the chase. Lil Nas X shared photos of himself dressed up for Halloween as Nicki Minaj from her music video for her song “Super Bass,” that's it. It wasn't a coming out post — he was showing off his admittedly spot on costume. He even included a shot of Minaj herself dressed in the same outfit for comparison. For heaven's sake, even the name "Nas Maraj" is an homage to the female rapper who Lil Nas clearly admires; he got his start on Twitter as a Nicki super fan for crying out loud. Lil Nas has also dressed up as a vampire, so does this site believe he's now a member of the undead who lives on the blood of the living?