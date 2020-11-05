Report: Lil Nas X 'Comes Out' As Transgender

Has Lil Nas X “come out” as transgender and changed his name to Nas Maraj? One gossip blog claims the rapper, who came out as gay shortly after releasing his hit song “Old Town Road,” has revealed more about his gender identity. Gossip Cop looked into the report and found several issues in the tale that need to be addressed.
“Lil Nas X Comes Out AS TRANSGENDER; Now Calls Himself 'Nas Miraj'! (Pics)” screams the headline on a new article from MediaTakeOut. The gossip blog insists that the rapper “unveiled his new look” on Twitter, which is what influenced the site to claim that the rapper has announced that he's trans. Right at the top of this story, it should be noted that the photos posted by Lil Nas were posted on October 30, just a day before Halloween.
Moving on, the site speculates breathlessly that the “former male rapper appears to have gotten some surgical enhancements to alter his body shape,” and begins pointing out the feminine body features, like “large hips” and a “large butt,” as well as simply “breasts.” The article then needlessly adds,
It's not yet clear whether the rapper was using temporary prosthetics or whether he/she underwent surgery to achieve the new look.
A slight interjection: “he/she” is not an appropriate way to refer to transgender people. In fact, many, quite fairly, consider the term a derogatory insult, which makes the phrase’s use in this article especially troubling. As if that didn't put the nail in the coffin of MTO’s bogus narrative, the site concludes that this is not “the first time that Lil Nas X has shocked his fans,” and recalled back to when the rapper came out as gay shortly after his debut song “Old Town Road” was released.
Let’s cut to the chase. Lil Nas X shared photos of himself dressed up for Halloween as Nicki Minaj from her music video for her song “Super Bass,” that's it. It wasn't a coming out post — he was showing off his admittedly spot on costume. He even included a shot of Minaj herself dressed in the same outfit for comparison. For heaven's sake, even the name "Nas Maraj" is an homage to the female rapper who Lil Nas clearly admires; he got his start on Twitter as a Nicki super fan for crying out loud. Lil Nas has also dressed up as a vampire, so does this site believe he's now a member of the undead who lives on the blood of the living?
There’s almost zero chance that MTO wasn’t aware of the fact that the photos were merely of Lil Nas in his costume, not an announcement of his gender identity. The outlet is simply trying to mislead readers and entice people to click on the tall tale because of the salacious headline. There’s zero truth to the story and the site ought to be ashamed of its clickbaity tactics.
This has become a habit of this so-called "celebrity news" site. In the past few months, Gossip Cop has busted this outlet multiple times for making bombshell claims about celebrities "coming out," only for the reporting to turn out to be completely false. For instance, MTO News recently claimed Mary J. Blige had "officially" come out as a lesbian. She most definitely did not. Gossip Cop also debunked the site's claim that Kourtney Kardashian had come out as a lesbian and "leaked" pictures of her new wife. The outlet seemingly misunderstood an Instagram post the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted in honor of her friend's birthday. Seems like this site misunderstands a lot of things these days.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.