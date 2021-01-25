Report: Liam Hemsworth Having Baby With New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

Liam Hemsworth probably caught the most headlines after his divorce from Miley Cyrus, but is his next relationship already moving faster than his marriage? One magazine reported that the actor could have a baby on the way. After gathering new information, Gossip Cop is looking into the claim.
"Liam Hemsworth's Big News: 'We're Having A Baby In Byron!" said Woman's Day. The outlet said that the actor is aggressively moving forward after his divorce from Miley Cyrus, and that means having a child with his new girlfriend, model Gabriella Brooks. The proof, the outlet reported, surfaced during a beach trip. "Gabriella couldn't stop clutching her stomach," an "onlooker" reported. "She looked to have a bump even in her tight wetsuit. Liam seemed absolutely besotted with her, too — more so than usual."
In fact, the magazine said, the Hunger Games actor's work on his new home might even include a nursery addition. Of course, even after all this time, the publication argued that it'd be "like a stab in the heart" to Hemsworth's ex-wife. "She will see this as an act of revenge, even if the reality is she's just an afterthought to Liam these days."
There's a startling problem with this story — there is no baby. The original report is now months old, and there has been no major news from the actor or his girlfriend. In fact, they looked happy as ever just the other week while Hemsworth celebrated his 30th birthday with her. Unsurprisingly, there was no evidence of the apparent "baby bump" that the anonymous "onlooker" spotted in Woman's Day story, which raises another question.
What in the world would some random paparazzi or beachgoer know about the level of affection between the two? We're skeptical of this source to say the least, and that's not even addressing the fact that the very photos that appeared in the story revealed that the model was in extremely fit shape with no bump to be seen. Brooks did indeed have her hand near her midsection at one point, which is sort of something everyone does, let alone while surfing in a wetsuit.
Maybe Woman's Day should be less concerned with policing celebrities' bodies and more worried about how consistently bogus its publishing is. After all, it falsely reported that Katie Holmes was fighting with her boyfriend over her weight just recently. Before that, it made up a story about how Camila Morrone was grossed out by boyfriend Leonardo DiCaprio's apparent dad bod. This tabloid is nothing but judgmental trash.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
Olivia Wilde And Harry Styles Have Baby On The Way?
Chelsea Handler Strips Down For Biden’s Win
Report: Drew Carey Quitting 'Price Is Right,' Leaving Hollywood
Truth About Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis’ ‘$315 Million’ Divorce
Wendy Williams Show' Producers 'Scrambling' To Replace Her After Health Crisis?