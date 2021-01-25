Report: Liam Hemsworth Having Baby With New Girlfriend Gabriella Brooks

What in the world would some random paparazzi or beachgoer know about the level of affection between the two? We're skeptical of this source to say the least, and that's not even addressing the fact that the very photos that appeared in the story revealed that the model was in extremely fit shape with no bump to be seen. Brooks did indeed have her hand near her midsection at one point, which is sort of something everyone does, let alone while surfing in a wetsuit.