Report: Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Furious Over His 'Dad Bod' Amid Wedding Rumors

Leonardo DiCaprio may be one of the biggest stars in the world, but one magazine says that his longtime girlfriend, Camila Morrone, is worried about his appearance. The outlet says that with a wedding on the way, the Inception actor has taken up a bizarre diet of sardines and pumpkin seeds to try and keep her around. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor.
"Camila's Wedding Day Diet For Leo!" declares one article in Woman's Day. The magazine reports that his "rumoured fiancee Camila Morrone" is putting her foot down after "less-than flattering images of a paunchy Leonardo DiCaprio" were captured by paparazzi. The model is reportedly sick of DiCaprio's "now infamous 'dad bod'" and is forcing him on a bizarre diet of "sardines, oysters and pumpkin seeds" with a strict limit on any alcohol.
"Leo's been letting loose on the food and booze since Hollywood shut down," an insider tells the magazine. "But now there's talk of a wedding next year, Camila, 23, has decided she won't be standing next to a slob at the altar." In fact, Morrone has even recruited DiCaprio's mother to help her out, and the star's mom is just as happy to help as she is to see her son "finally tie the knot" after so many years.
"He's grumbling about it, but deep down he knows they're right," the snitch concludes. "He's pushing towards 50 and doesn't want his body falling apart if he wants to keep his career going for another 20 years."
First, DiCaprio hasn't been "gorging himself," nor is he going to be drastically changing his look anytime soon. Despite what the magazine's source said, DiCaprio is actually filming the movie Don't Look Up right now, and given that actors don't suddenly drop weight halfway into filming, there's no way this story could be true. At best, all it is is more fat-shaming by the tabloids.
Second of all, this story doesn't make sense. This tabloid seriously wants us to believe that Morrone is worried about how DiCaprio would look at the altar because there are rumors that they'll get married? She's the one that's in the relationship, so why would she pay any heed to gossip about it since she knows that they're not about to wed? For that matter, who is this "source" that stops mid-sentence to mention someone's age? It looks an awful lot like some writer at Woman's Day forgot to separate their words and the words of the supposed "insider."
Regardless, Gossip Cop has busted the rumors about a DiCaprio and Morrone wedding countless times before. There are no legitimate reports of an engagement, proposal, or planned ceremony whatsoever. We've been calling out Woman's Day for years now for proclaiming things like Bradley Cooper inspired DiCaprio to propose or that Morrone was secretly pregnant.
Woman's Day also falsely reported that Camila Morrone accused DiCaprio of cheating on her with Margot Robbie, as well as making up a romance between the What's Eating Gilbert Grape actor and Lady Gaga. The tabloid has even tried to rope Al Pacino into its bogus articles about Leonardo DiCaprio and his girlfriend. The magazine can't even get a single detail right and has yet to provide any sort of actual insight into the infamously private life of the star, so we don't know why it keeps trying.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.