Report: Leonardo DiCaprio's Girlfriend Camila Morrone Pregnant

This tabloid must delight in getting the story wrong when it comes to Leonardo DiCaprio. Perhaps that’s why Woman’s Day claimed last year that DiCaprio was getting “flirty” with Margaret Qualley. A source close to the situation told us the rumor was absurd and false. This outlet also once reported that DiCaprio had gotten dumped by Jennifer Aniston so she could date Johnny Depp. Not only did Aniston not date Depp, she and DiCaprio were never an item. Honestly, this magazine would be calling itself fiction, since that’s all it ever comes up with anyway.